Is your depression messing with “the happiest season of all”?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cry out to your heavenly Father, even if you’ve tried it before, more times than you can count. Tell Him about your sadness, disappointments and fears. Tell Him you’re scared you’ll never get better, and that you’ve already worn out everyone around you.

Then remain in God’s presence as you meditate on the fact that He understands. And He loves you deeply.

One of my favorite verses, Hebrews 4:16 (ESV), offers a lot of encouragement: “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”

Your heavenly Father is fully aware of your reality and will listen for as long as you need Him to. You can’t wear Him out. He longs to tell you and show you He loves you, even (especially) now.

Spend as much time as you need reading God’s Word, talking to Him and allowing His Word to speak to your heart. Focusing on Him will help displace some of the darkness. I pray God’s presence will become bigger than the pain you’re experiencing.

You can survive depression. You can experience true hope. May you find this hope this Christmas season and throughout the new year.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.