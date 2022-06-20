Items in the express checkout lane

I was standing in the line at the grocery store the other day when I was struck by an incongruity. I had two items, a shoulder roast and a bag of charcoal. To even a casual observer, I was obviously going home and prepare a sacrifice to the barbecue gods.

What about all those other times I had a few items that were not so harmonious and what did people think? For example, once I had a tomato and a roll of toilet tissue. Clearly either the tomato was rotten and I was going to have a trip to the restroom or I was going to create some weird casserole.

A regular combination is dog food and milk. Granted, some dog food looks like giant grape nuts but could I use a regulation sized bowl? I am reluctant to admit this, but I know what Purina Dog Chow tastes like. In a pinch it might be substituted for breakfast cereal, but I wouldn’t want y’all to know about that.

Somehow a full basket does not prompt this analysis. The very diversity speaks of a well-balanced household meeting numerous and varied needs. It is only in isolation that I begin to wonder what someone does with their grocery purchases. Beer and soap. Perhaps this guy is going home and have a fun bath. Bread and Ivory liquid. The sandwich emerging from that combination is truly frightening. Drano and orange juice; methinks a new and potential powerful substitute for fiber.

Aspirin and light bulbs. An Auburn engineer may get a headache trying to figure out how to put in a light bulb or maybe the purchaser plans on falling off a chair while changing the bulb. Cat litter and Coke, hmmm. Lettuce and Windex, a new souped up method of cleaning salad ingredients. Cheese and Raid? Maybe you can lure a mouse out into the open then fog him to death. Ham and Comet. Mable always tells me to wash the meat before I cook it but this is a little much.

I have been sent to the store to get all of these items at one time or another as I’m sure you have, too.

Next time you are standing in the express line, look around at the combinations people are buying. With just a little imagination you can come to believe your fellow shoppers have dropped in from the Twilight Zone.

Onward.