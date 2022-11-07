It's only one item to remember

There comes that sad day when it just isn’t worth chewing through the wrist straps so you can get out of bed. I fear that day has come for me.

By now you all know that I have a doctorate in Grocology. I can find my way through a grocery store blindfolded and can pick the good sweet grapes from the nasty sour grapes. My usual Saturday morning involves Mable providing me with her list of ingredients necessary to prepare the provender for the coming week.

Then off I go to the store, Mable’s list akimbo (I know akimbo doesn’t fit here but I have wanted to use that word for a long time), and return fully provisioned. To steal a line from the movie, Field of Dreams, “The one constant, Ray, is the list.” I have no hope without it. For years it was a requirement that anytime I had to retrieve five or more items the list was mandatory. Why?

Because my wandering brain couldn’t retain more than five items and I would return to the lodge with multiple random things that I had hoped were parts of what Mable had sent me for. In the absence of precision, I would revert to carpet bombing and like carpet bombing I missed more than I hit. Rock bottom arrived this week.

Mable needed something, one thing, to finish the supper she was preparing. Since I, as usual, was doing nothing I volunteered to run out and get it. The early evening was pleasant and a soiree to the grocery store seemed like a nice outing. Longtime readers of course know what ensued. I got to the store, strode like a Colossus through the door and went completely blank.

Ten minutes previously Mable had told me to get one thing…one. Now, as the expanse of the store spread before me, I had no idea what I was supposed to get. Produce was to the right, meat in the back, dairy to the left. I thought my best bet was to wander around and maybe I’d see something that jogged my memory.

After 20 minutes of futility, I had to admit defeat but I didn’t want Mable to know. I called her, “Hey, would you like me to get some cheese with that…uh…uh?” I was pretending to stutter, desperately hoping she would fill in the blank as she so often does. No such luck. After a couple more “uhs” she said, “You forgot didn’t you?”

I was busted and ashamed and ashamed of being busted. The new rule is I now have a list even for only one item. And Mable pins her phone number to the front of my shirt just like my mother when I took a Trailways bus from Atlanta to Iuka, Mississippi when I was 9.

All in all, I was sorry I chewed through the straps.

Onward.