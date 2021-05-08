Journey through the past

I’ve been reading up a bit on entropy, and it explains a great deal about a recent trip we took to Montgomery. Over the years, we’ve spent a good bit of time going to a small independent theater in the Cloverdale area of the capital city, The Capri, operated by the Capri Community Film Society, which formed to rescue the neighborhood movie house from pornographers.
The film was called The Truffle Hunters, which was right up my alley. I had threatened to track down some truffle hunters on the next trip to Italy; for a couple or three hundred euros, they’ll take you out with their dogs to hunt truffles. I love Italy, I love dogs, and I love truffles. Win-win-win. But it turns out that what you’re buying is the experience. You pay whether any truffles are found or not, and if they are, they aren’t yours.
It was an odd movie as movies go, leaving you with a lot to think about. There are the truffle hunters, elderly and focused. There are the dogs to whom they are devoted. And there are glimpses of the truffle industry, with its gritty competition in the damp forest, surreptitious back-alley transactions, coveted goods secreted like contraband, and over-the-top auctions. We once fell into conversation with a couple of Americans on a train from Florence to Venice and, with cloak-and-dagger flair, one of the men gave us a peek at a baseball-sized truffle he was smuggling.
But I digress. I’d been thinking about entropy, and how order declines to chaos, and as we rode through the Montgomery I’d once known, that descent was clear. Buildings empty, businesses gone. Montgomery Mall has been turned into a high school and a police station.
My grandparents had lived in the Cloverdale neighborhood, and a ride past the old homestead showed a refreshed appearance courtesy of the new owners, but the place looked unrecognizable and much smaller than I remembered.
Along Fairview Avenue, the storefront that once housed Joe’s Deli was an empty shell. Capitol Book and News was long gone, its building transformed into a sort of student center for Huntingdon College. Jubilee Seafood was locked up tight, a black ribbon on the door. Apparently, the owner had recently died.
We found our way around to a coffee shop/pizza place about a half-block from the house where my mother grew up. This would have been her neighborhood, and I wondered what it was like when she came up.
As we sat at a table on the sidewalk, I looked up at the towering oaks and pecan trees and thought about what it was like in my own youth. The string of storefronts along this stretch included One-Hour Martin-izing, with its neat neon window sign. Once I reached up and touched it while Grandmother was picking up some cleaning, and it shocked the daylights out of me. Where we sat was once the A&P, which smelled like fresh-ground 8 O’Clock Coffee. I got a switching once for going there without asking permission. Closer to Norman Bridge Road had been the Capistrano Lounge, which had a neon swallow in the window. I still want to see what was in there behind those heavily draped panes. I imagine all the men wore fedoras and thin ties like the guys on Perry Mason and drank bourbon neat from stubby glasses or with a cube or two of ice, and all the women looked like Jessica Rabbit come to life, martini in one hand and in the other, a smoldering cigarette in a long ivory holder.
As we drove toward the southern bypass, we passed the old Sahara Restaurant, and I realized that the last time I was there was a party for my uncle’s 70th birthday. He recently turned 90. The Sahara was long gone, its sign replaced with another that read “Dreamz Banquet Hall.” It was shuttered, too, and looked like it had been a long time since any dreaming had been done there.
On the way home I realized that while entropy is inevitable decay, much of what I mourned had been transformed. It was right in front of me at the theater, where the once-dingy lobby was shiny and new, with a beautiful tile floor featuring a four-leaf clover, homage to the building’s origin as The Clover Theater.
