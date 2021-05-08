Journey through the past

As we sat at a table on the sidewalk, I looked up at the towering oaks and pecan trees and thought about what it was like in my own youth. The string of storefronts along this stretch included One-Hour Martin-izing, with its neat neon window sign. Once I reached up and touched it while Grandmother was picking up some cleaning, and it shocked the daylights out of me. Where we sat was once the A&P, which smelled like fresh-ground 8 O’Clock Coffee. I got a switching once for going there without asking permission. Closer to Norman Bridge Road had been the Capistrano Lounge, which had a neon swallow in the window. I still want to see what was in there behind those heavily draped panes. I imagine all the men wore fedoras and thin ties like the guys on Perry Mason and drank bourbon neat from stubby glasses or with a cube or two of ice, and all the women looked like Jessica Rabbit come to life, martini in one hand and in the other, a smoldering cigarette in a long ivory holder.