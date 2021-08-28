Kill the wabbit

When the coronavirus pandemic landed last year, I spent a few months working from home before returning to the office in late summer. There are benefits of both situations, and while several of my colleagues will still choose to work from home a day or two a week, I’ve continued to show up at my downtown office five days a week.
I haven’t felt unsafe because I rarely encounter other people, and when I do they keep their distance. More often than not, they’re wearing a mask – even when our corporate mask mandate is not in effect. I think everyone feels better that way.
My little corner of the world is best suited for writing, at least for me. I’m so accustomed to the arrangement of things, the lighting, the climate, and the constant music that the physical interface between what I am thinking and what winds up in a computer file all but disappears. Few distractions intrude. However, I keep the office door open because the best things about working in a newsroom are the impromptu, often arcane conversations that can unfold.
On Thursday, Jimmy Sailors wandered in briefly. Jimmy and I met in the seventh grade at Young Junior High School, so we’ve been well-acquainted for half a century. Conversational prefaces have long since become unnecessary.
“…About the road runner,” Jimmy mused as he stepped through the doorway. “Presumably, the coyote wants to eat the road runner. But all the ways he tries to get him would render him inedible…”
“You’re right,” I said. “TNT, dynamite, falling anvils …”
“So violent,” Jimmy said thoughtfully, “Even in the theme song – ‘If he catches you, you’re through’…”
It’s a wonder our generation didn’t produce more damaged people who are prone to settle disputes with explosives, anvils as projectiles, or realistic facsimiles of tunnels painted on the sides of mountains. The cartoons of our childhood taught us so much. How’d we escape being bent by mayhem-driven storylines?
I watched a lot of cartoons growing up – so much so that I had them loosely ranked by studio. Warner Brothers was king; all the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies came from WB – Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, and Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner. Warner Brothers also had legendary tradesmen under contract – animators Friz Freleng and Chuck Jones, and man-of-a-thousand-voices Mel Blanc.
On the second tier, in my estimation, was the Hanna-Barbera oeuvre, which started with Tom & Jerry, and ultimately created The Flintstones, The Yogi Bear Show, The Jetsons, and Scooby-Doo.
In a realm of its own was The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, which might have been my favorite.
All of these were aired on Saturday mornings, and kept many a kid occupied while their parents slept in. I spent hours lying on the floor in front of the television, far too close, splashing milk out of my bowl of Sugar Frosted Flakes onto the carpet while soaking up the lessons of my animated instructors.
From Rocky and Bullwinkle, I learned the intricacies of satire and high-brow wit. I learned about opera from a bald, speech-impeded hunter (Elmer Fudd’s Seigfried) and a smart–aleck, crossdressing rabbit (Bugs Bunny’s Brünnhilde), as well as some tongue-in-cheek lyrics to Wagner’s epic “Ride of the Valkyries” – “Kill tha wabbit, kill tha wabbit…”
And who could forget “Rabbit of Seville,” in which maestro Carl Stalling riffs on Rossini, instilling in me an enduring love of both classical music and Stalling’s prolific cartoon scores?
It’s been years since I spent a Saturday morning in front of the television trying to empty a milky bowl of Frosted Flakes before the cereal got soggy without missing a single Bugs Bunny prank.
I’m fairly certain that if I did, I wouldn’t find a Looney Tunes, Merrie Melodies, or Hanna-Barbera cartoon on any of the hundreds of channels available.
Who knew the last time I heard “That’s all, folks!” that was really all?
…
