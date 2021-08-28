Kill the wabbit

When the coronavirus pandemic landed last year, I spent a few months working from home before returning to the office in late summer. There are benefits of both situations, and while several of my colleagues will still choose to work from home a day or two a week, I’ve continued to show up at my downtown office five days a week.

I haven’t felt unsafe because I rarely encounter other people, and when I do they keep their distance. More often than not, they’re wearing a mask – even when our corporate mask mandate is not in effect. I think everyone feels better that way.

My little corner of the world is best suited for writing, at least for me. I’m so accustomed to the arrangement of things, the lighting, the climate, and the constant music that the physical interface between what I am thinking and what winds up in a computer file all but disappears. Few distractions intrude. However, I keep the office door open because the best things about working in a newsroom are the impromptu, often arcane conversations that can unfold.

On Thursday, Jimmy Sailors wandered in briefly. Jimmy and I met in the seventh grade at Young Junior High School, so we’ve been well-acquainted for half a century. Conversational prefaces have long since become unnecessary.