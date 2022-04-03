Knowledge of Sweden really lacking

I continue to be amazed at the depth of knowledge the average American possesses, common wisdom, if you will. Particularly impressive is our total mastery of geography and the cultural practices of our neighbors in the world.

I am prompted to make these observations because of a recent visit by a group from Sweden to a local study group. At first, our members were in a frenzy at the thought of the Swedish bikini team parachuting into our normally sedate session. Then we found out the bikini clad chippies would not be making an appearance but some thirtyish business types instead. Well, we were still excited. After all, Sweden is exotic, isn’t it?

The morning of the great visit I had a conversation with Mable, “What’s the capital of Sweden? Is it Bern or Geneva? Mable, thinking for a couple of minutes, came up with “Stockholm.” Oh, yeah, I knew that. After all, I carry a Swiss army knife in my pocket. It was probably made in Stockholm.

At lunch, the Swedes were introduced. Their first act was to display a map of Europe with Sweden clearly outlined. The guy beside me said, “Sure, I know where Sweden is. That’s Belgium right beside it.” Belgium, on closer examination, turned out to be Denmark. Another guy then offered, “Sweden, nice place. I’ve been to Oslo, Sweden. Really clean but a bit chilly at night.”

From the next table I heard, “I love their sardines to say nothing of their meatballs and my daughter drives a Peugeot. It’s a neat little car.” My first friend then reentered the fray, “I think Belgian waffles are made in Sweden. They’re pretty good but not as good as that Swedish Beluga Caviar.”

From the table behind me, “I’ve never been to Sweden but I have been to Scandinavia. It’s one of the prettiest countries in the world. It’s not far from Sweden.” To the right I heard, “Speaking of sardines, that’s Sardinia right there,” pointing to Finland. “I remember it being an island and right warm to boot. Maybe the sardines dredged up the ocean floor and connected Sardinia to the mainland like the Dutch did in Flemland. That’s why all them Flemish paintings have water in them.”

My head was beginning to spin as a club member gave us this bit of information, “When I graduated from college, I walked from Greenland across Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Sardinia. Man, them Alps nearly killed me.” Fortunately the Swedes heard none of this.

I was embarrassed for my friends, but before it got any worse I noticed my fake Rolex, another fine Swedish product, had tolled the hour and it was time to adjourn. Thank goodness, I was afraid we were going to say something truly stupid.

Onward.