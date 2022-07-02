Lack of military service context

I don’t have any military service.

I’m neither proud nor ashamed of it. It’s simply a fact, and a matter of timing. I was too young to be drafted into service in the Vietnam era, and then the draft ended. By the time registration was reinstated, I had aged out. I wasn’t compelled to enlist voluntarily; I had a different path in mind.

But several times each year, I regret that I don’t have the context that military service would have given me. Veterans Day. Memorial Day. D-Day. Independence Day. These are times when our hearts and minds should reflect on duty and sacrifice, and I can’t help but believe that military service would have added a particular dimension to that reflection.

Last week, we learned of the death of the last World War II-era recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Hershel W. "Woody" Williams. In news stories reporting his death, I was struck by the modesty he displayed in the interviews he’d given. As far as Woody Williams was concerned, he was just doing his job. But to the rest of us, he acted with extraordinary valor in his efforts to bring the US capture of Iwo Jima to fruition.

Most of us have seen the photograph of Marines planting the flag there. In Washington, that image is now a statue. It’s a moving tableau, and Woody Williams played a critical role in it.

What makes one worthy of the Medal of Honor? I wanted to know more. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Medal of Honor has been received by 3,511 people, with the first awarded in 1863 to Private Jacob Parrott, a 19-year-old Union soldier who was recognized traveling more than 200 miles into enemy territory to seize a railroad train in Big Shanty, Georgia, in an effort to destroy rail bridges between Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Another 1,522 people were granted the Medal for their Civil War service, the most of any American conflict. The next most-decorated conflict, World War II, added 472 including Williams. Bennie Adkins of Opelika, who died last year, was belatedly awarded the Medal of Honor in 2014 for a feat of valor in the Vietnam War.

As I thought about these men, I couldn’t help but think of others I have known who persevered in remarkable circumstances in the course of protecting our freedoms. Years ago I met a man named Jim Flaitz at the library one day. He seemed like a regular guy; he had a son who was just ahead of me in school. But in that short visit at the library, this regular guy told me stories that made my hair stand on end. Jim Flaitz spent more than three years in a Japanese internment camp, and survived the infamous Bataan Death March. I left the library that day understanding that Charlie Flaitz’s dad was a war hero.

So was my classmate Mary Jo Gilchrist’s daddy, Joe Ed Howell. I spent an afternoon with him long ago as he recounted the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft darkened the skies over his military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

I never had the opportunity to meet Acie Taylor from Geneva County, who would send me painstakingly handwritten narratives of his time in the hell that was Hertzgen Forest in Germany, but I was fascinated by his experiences and his eloquent recall.

My old pal Vic Bubbett spent time in a German POW camp, but I wasn’t able to coax him into telling me about it. It’s the sort of thing you only ask once. Vic had moved on from it, and I respected that.

I’ve listened to hours of war recollections from various friends and acquaintances through the years, and I have some keepsakes as well.

However, it’s the stories I cherish, and the willingness of these men to share them. Perhaps if I had the context of personal military service, I might have heard them with a different ear.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle

