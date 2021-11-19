Land-use decisions are made by local officials, not ADEM

Of course, any permit issued by ADEM will be protective of human health and the environment.

A citizen who believes the determination to grant the permit was made in error, or an applicant that believes it was wrongfully denied the permit, can challenge the determination in circuit court. That provides another important due-process safeguard.

Local elected officials have more discretion than does ADEM. They can assess whether an industry is, say, a good fit for an area, the economy or the overall well-being of the community. Plus, they have other tools at their disposal, such as zoning regulations and economic incentives, to tailor what type industries they want in an area.

Whether a quarry, a plant or other industrial facility is located in your community is in the hands of your local officials. They must answer directly to you, the voter. If you don’t like a decision the mayor, city council or county commission made, you can vote them out. Appointed board or authorities in many cases can be replaced by those elected officials if they make unpopular decisions.

The local route – calling on local officials and holding them accountable – is often the best path for citizens to get what they want, or block what they don’t want.