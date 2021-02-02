As the 2021 Regular Legislative Session begins, you will see new leadership in the state Senate. Republicans dominate both chambers, overwhelmingly. They have a super majority and dominate all issues and the budgeting process. They acknowledge the handful of Democrats, but really never give them any say in decision making. Therefore, the leadership is determined within the Republican caucus.

Sen. Del Marsh decided in late November to step down from the all-powerful position of President Pro Tem of the Senate. Marsh had announced a few months earlier that he would not run for reelection to his Anniston-based Senate Seat in the 2022 elections. Many Montgomery insiders had foreseen this change in leadership for a while. The succession of state Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper to the Pro Tem leadership of the Senate post was expected, as was the ascension of Sen.Clay Scofield of Marshall County to the Majority Leader position.

Reed’s anointment to the omnipotent President Pro Tem position is a natural transition for the Alabama Senate. He is a real leader and well-respected by his colleagues. This progression has been in the works for a while. Reed is a perfect choice to lead the Alabama State Senate. He is very organized and meticulous with excellent planning and organizational skills.