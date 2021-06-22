Legislative session essentially successful

The 2021 legislative session ended last month with an impressive slate of legislative accomplishments.

Much of the credit for the success of the session goes to the leadership of the new President Pro Tem, Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper, who just completed his first session in this role.

The Senate was deliberate, effective, and efficient as it took up a longer than usual list of issues given the legislature’s early departure from Montgomery last year due to the pandemic.

The Senate’s accomplishments include successes that range from economic development incentives, COVID-19 relief, legislation to support military families, election security, broadband expansion, and more.

The Senate was also able to pass a constitutional amendment to allow the people of Alabama to vote on whether the state would finally legalize, cap, and control gaming and a lottery. Although this bill did not make it through the House, it was an impressive feat to move this hotly debated topic through the Senate.