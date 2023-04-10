I have friends that are cinephiles and friends that are not. Pax and Pam, Verna and Jay, Kenny and Tomya, Janet, 8 and Mrs. 8 ... if there is a new flick in town they will see it. Then there is Gary, Pop, Paul and Norm. While I enjoy a good movie I might see 3 or 4 a year.

Mable loves films as much as anybody but she doesn’t go all that often. Instead, she will find something she likes and go over and over. She probably saw Gladiator a dozen times. This year she got enamored with Les Miserables and over the two weeks around Christmas went to watch Hugh, Russell and them folks six times. It’s sort of a moviegoer’s Tourette’s.

When I go to a movie I don’t want to think. I simply want to be entertained for a couple of mindless hours and I certainly don’t want to learn anything. In Mable’s case I suppose you pick up ideas by osmosis.

One of our accidental cats, Mittens by name, has been a tribulation to me for years. I have written about him/her/it and the maladies attached on previous occasions. This is the critter that needs the prescription, thermonuclear canned food which combined with 4, count ‘em, 4, different pills is costing me upwards of $200 each month.

Mittens spends his time in a basket in the laundry room. On rare occasions Mable will put him outside to “enjoy” a nice day and some sunshine. To show his gratitude he immediately begins attacking the weather stripping on the door and has over the course of just a few minutes completely shredded it. We have long strings of black rubber hanging down from Mittens’ vicious and unprovoked attacks.

Finally Mable had enough of this behavior and as I recall said, “That cat is not the boss of me. I’m going to stop his destructiveness.”

Well, the next thing I knew there was a folding chair leaning against the door to protect it. Unfortunately, there was a space about 3 inches wide between the chair and the door, a space just wide enough for Mittens to squeeze his scrawny body into and assault the weather stripping yet again.

Mable is one of those folks that will not be deterred. When she sets her mind to something it will be done. Soon, in addition to the chair there was a rubber basket to act as further impediment. Chair and basket but there was still that 3 inch space and Mittens, who apparently also will not be denied an objective, could still worm his way into the crack and continue his shredding.

As an observer, I watched with some interest as the struggle between the proverbial irresistible force and immovable object continued. After a couple of days of this I came home to find a pile of stuff heaped in front of the door. I saw chairs, a mattress, a sofa, all sorts of debris mounded to defend the stripping. As I gazed at this I knew it reminded me of something but I couldn’t quite call it to mind.

I, of course, couldn’t enter by my normal route so I went all the way around the house and came in through a back door. There I encountered Mable. “What’s the deal with the door?”

I asked. “I guess I saw Les Mis one time too many,” she replied.

And then it struck me. The pile at the door looked exactly like the barricades in the streets that I had seen when the revolutionaries were fighting the French army. Mable had osmosed barricade building from Les Miserables.

Even though I don’t want to learn anything at a movie, I guess that if you see something 6 times in 6 days it will make an impression.

It certainly did impress Mable.

Onward.