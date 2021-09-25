Lessons never learned

“Be careful when handling your rat,” the lab assistant warned. “The pads of your fingers look like a food pellet to a rat.”

The rats were kept in shoebox-sized cages that operated like drawers; you’d pull your drawer out, gingerly pick up your rat and put it in the Skinner box. When your experiment was over, you’d put the rat back in the shoebox cage and return it to the rack, taking care to keep your fingers out of the vermin’s reach.

One day I was returning my rat to the rack when another student asked for a note I had in my shirt pocket. She was a pretty girl, so I was eager to please, and instead of putting my rat away before getting the note, I hooked my thumb over the top of the shoebox cage to free up a hand to pass the note. I felt two little paws grasp the sides of my thumb and looked down into the depths of the shining beady peepers of rattus labbus, just before he sank his long teeth into the fleshy pad of my thumb.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Obviously, I had learned nothing. But the rat had. He was an omnivore, but as an umpteenth-generation lab animal who’d only had grain-based food, the taste of blood changed the game. My rat never pressed the lever in the Skinner box again, but he kept a keen eye on my digits. And if I look closely, I can still make out the small B-shaped scar on the tip of my thumb.