Let it snow

I remember a time in the early 1970s when we got enough snow from a freakish storm to bury the ground with a couple of inches of fluff. We had the opportunity to make a snowman, an anomaly for a kid in the South, but we managed to cobble one together by gathering most of the snow from the front yard. Instead of a top hat, our snow man had an old gold-colored bucket hat on which I had written in blocky black Magic-Marker letters, “YOUNG,” for Young Junior High School. A couple of reporters for the Dothan Eagle lived in the neighborhood, and one of them stopped by with a camera, and the next day, my sisters, our friend Vangie, and I flanked the ersatz snowman in the afternoon edition.

However, I discovered first-hand that snow isn’t exactly the pleasant experience some would have you believe. For instance, if one has dogs – and we had two, Pucci and Geoff, that had the run of the estate, along with neighborhood dogs like Daffodil from a couple of houses away – then one would be wise to recognize that an inviting pristine blanket belies a field of canine fecal-mines, and that rolling around in the snow can quickly turn into a horror show of dead grass and foul-smeared denim.