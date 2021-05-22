Let’s Embrace Alabama Kids during National Foster Care Month

Child services groups across the country declare the month of May as “National Foster Care Month.” Since recognizing awareness months for specific causes is a common practice, learning about National Foster Care Month may not immediately stop you in your tracks.

However, what should make you pause is the number of Alabama children currently in foster care. Over much of the last decade, this amount has increased by nearly 15 percent, rising from 5,534 children in 2012 to 6,324 in 2020. It’s clear the need to care for our local foster children is greater than ever before.

Children placed in foster care typically experience some type of neglect, abuse, abandonment or other circumstance that jeopardizes their health and welfare. Foster care serves as a temporary means of ensuring the safety and well-being of children until a more permanent solution has been identified.

While it’s unclear whether more incidents in Alabama are taking place in the home or more incidents are simply being reported, now is the time to advocate for our kids who all too often aren’t able to advocate for themselves.

So, why not start here in Dothan? We are proud to have many foster parents and child-placing agencies in our community who do this meaningful work every day to provide our children with homes, healing and hope.