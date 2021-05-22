Let’s Embrace Alabama Kids during National Foster Care Month

Child services groups across the country declare the month of May as “National Foster Care Month.” Since recognizing awareness months for specific causes is a common practice, learning about National Foster Care Month may not immediately stop you in your tracks.
However, what should make you pause is the number of Alabama children currently in foster care. Over much of the last decade, this amount has increased by nearly 15 percent, rising from 5,534 children in 2012 to 6,324 in 2020. It’s clear the need to care for our local foster children is greater than ever before.
Children placed in foster care typically experience some type of neglect, abuse, abandonment or other circumstance that jeopardizes their health and welfare. Foster care serves as a temporary means of ensuring the safety and well-being of children until a more permanent solution has been identified.
While it’s unclear whether more incidents in Alabama are taking place in the home or more incidents are simply being reported, now is the time to advocate for our kids who all too often aren’t able to advocate for themselves.
So, why not start here in Dothan? We are proud to have many foster parents and child-placing agencies in our community who do this meaningful work every day to provide our children with homes, healing and hope.
One local organization called Embrace Alabama Kids, a ministry of the United Methodist Children’s Home, believes we can play an important role in protecting our children during National Foster Care Month.
Last year alone, Embrace Alabama Kids provided nearly 24,000 days of foster care for 176 children and youth in Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Founded in 1890, the ministry has changed the lives of countless neglected and abused children and youth, homeless families and teenage mothers through residential group homes, foster care, adoption services, family preservation, school readiness and higher education programs.
While their footprint spans across the state, much of their impact can be seen in the Wiregrass. In Headland, Embrace Alabama Kids runs a group home and transitional living apartment where teen boys, who have faced difficult childhoods, receive care and support when they aren’t able to live with their biological families. Additionally, Embrace Alabama Kids operates a therapeutic foster care program that recruits, licenses and supports many foster families in Dothan.
Last month, the ministry launched a statewide collaboration with local artists, community leaders, and elected officials to create Alabama’s first-ever traveling mural that highlights what it means to Embrace Alabama Kids. The mural has made its first stop in Dothan this month and will continue traveling across the state this summer to build further awareness.
While National Foster Care Month lasts for only a short time, let it simply be the start of our community coming together to continually Embrace Alabama Kids. Whether it’s educating yourself about these critical issues, supporting local organizations that care for vulnerable children, or becoming a foster parent yourself, each of us can play an important role in creating real, meaningful change for our kids who need it most.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba is a current board member and previous board chair of Embrace Alabama Kids, a Ministry of UMCH. John McGlown is program manager at the Headland Group Home. To learn more about Embrace Alabama Kids or to get involved, visit www.EmbraceALKids.org.