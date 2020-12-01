Let’s keep the cheer here

Did you know that every day each of us makes about 35,000 conscious decisions? Decisions on what time to get up, what to wear, what to eat, how we treat others, and as we enter the holiday season, we will be making a decision about what gifts we will buy and where we will buy them from.
If there ever was a time to make the decision to shop local and support your local retailers, businesses and restaurants, now is that time. And that is why on behalf of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to kick off the “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign.
In 2019, during the traditional holiday shopping months of November and December, spending in Alabama reached an all-time high of $13.25 billion. However, because of the coronavirus, the projected local sales are expected to be flat compared to last year.
Small businesses are an indispensable part of the U.S. economy. In 2018, small business contributed approximately 44 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. In that same year, the individual proprietorships revenues equaled 7.4 percent of the Houston County GDP, and 7.8 percent of the Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area (Geneva, Henry and Houston counties) GDP.
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, they are the foundation of our economy and they are our job creators. Here in Dothan and Houston County, 82 percent of all businesses employ less than 20 workers. It is important that we support these, and all local businesses, retailers and restaurants, in our community.
When thinking about whether to shop local, shop out of town or online with an out-of-town retailer, I ask you to consider these important facts:
When you shop locally, you are keeping your dollars here. For every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $73 remains in the local economy compared to $43 staying here when you spend at a non-locally owned business.
When you shop locally, you support the local tax base as well as the area’s local nonprofits because it is our local businesses that support them. When you shop locally, you are supporting businesses that support future economic growth.
So, let’s do all we can to make the right decision and “Keep the Cheer Here.”
Shop smart, shop safe, shop local and Love Dothan!
Delvick J. McKay is chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.
