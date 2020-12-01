Let’s keep the cheer here

Did you know that every day each of us makes about 35,000 conscious decisions? Decisions on what time to get up, what to wear, what to eat, how we treat others, and as we enter the holiday season, we will be making a decision about what gifts we will buy and where we will buy them from.

If there ever was a time to make the decision to shop local and support your local retailers, businesses and restaurants, now is that time. And that is why on behalf of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to kick off the “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign.

In 2019, during the traditional holiday shopping months of November and December, spending in Alabama reached an all-time high of $13.25 billion. However, because of the coronavirus, the projected local sales are expected to be flat compared to last year.

Small businesses are an indispensable part of the U.S. economy. In 2018, small business contributed approximately 44 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. In that same year, the individual proprietorships revenues equaled 7.4 percent of the Houston County GDP, and 7.8 percent of the Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area (Geneva, Henry and Houston counties) GDP.