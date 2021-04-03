Liddy and Leary: A not-so-great debate

Recently we’ve watched a couple of movies that keep percolating in the back of my mind. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” revisits the prosecution of a group of men arrested in anti-Vietnam War demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968. “Da Five Bloods” takes us back into the jungle of Vietnam with four middle-aged veterans who hope to find and repatriate the remains of their company leader, who was killed in combat.

It’s interesting to me how one’s perspective changes over time. I was very young when these moments unfolded, and much of what I knew about them I learned a bit later from the pages of Rolling Stone, which at the time was as much about incisive reporting on current events as it was about rock music, or from the wire service reports in The Dothan Eagle, which I delivered every afternoon after school. Seeing the same photos and headlines 200 to 300 times as I rolled up each paper for delivery, it was inevitable that I’d stop and read the stories.

This framework explains my excitement as a college student over a piece I saw in the Auburn Plainsman advertising an upcoming event, “The Great Debate,” between Dr. Timothy Leary and G. Gordon Liddy.

This should be something, I thought. Those guys may well be sworn enemies, I thought.