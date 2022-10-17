Life with a set of recaps, $2 of gas

My first car was a 1955, two-toned, Studebaker Commander coupe. The bottom part was grayish and the roof was a faded red. The cloth seats had a few rips with foam rubber sticking out but we still called it the “Babe Wagon.”

As a 16-year-old new driver, I thought it was wonderful. The world was mine as long as I didn’t roam for more than a few miles. In those days of 30 cents a gallon gas, $2 worth was the standard and a station attendant would come out and pump the gas, squeegee your windshield and check tire air pressure Oh, the halcyon days of yore. But into every life some rain must fall and my rain was tires.

I was equipped with “recaps” which is exactly what they were. Once the original tire had worn down to threadbare it would be sent off to be rejuvenated by getting a recap. Imagine you could wrap a new outer inch or so to the bare old tire and glue it on. There you have a recap.

Recaps were amazingly cheap and thus had great appeal to the Normster. A recap might cost $10 where a new tire could be $30 to $40. The downside was pretty quickly the cap would separate, then flap for a few miles and then fly off. Once off, the remaining core of the tire would go flat in the next few days. At that time you would take it to a filling station, one of the guys would put a patch over the hole in the inner tube and off you’d go.

“What’s an inner tube,” you youngsters ask. Well, it was a rubber tire shaped device that actually held the air that inflated the tire. We use them today as floats. I averaged a flat tire/tube patch about once a week. The patching cost a couple of bucks so I could live with that.

Oh, for those days! I pine for the days of $10 recaps and $40 new tires. Because, you see, in the last three weeks I have had three flat tires, all different tires, all relatively new. One nail was on the sidewall. One nail was on the edge of the tread. The final one was just about an inch from the center of the tread.

I went to three different tire shops and was told at each they couldn’t patch the tire. Something about these sensational, hi-tech Goodyear/Firestone/Michelin tires wouldn’t take a patch virtually anywhere other than dead center of the tread. Our wonderful new thermonuclear tires essentially can’t be repaired. You know what that means. It means that in the last three weeks I have spent over $650 for new tires.

The old Studebaker itsownself didn’t cost that much. For years I had not a thought about flat tires and patches. But suddenly the outbreak of flats has caused me to look back and wish for grease monkeys with a hand air pump and rubber patches to plug the tiny holes in the tire.

Those were the good old days, $2 gas, $10 recaps and $3 tire repair. What have we become?

Onward.