Lingua frankly

We lived so close to our elementary school that I could stand at the end of the driveway and see the back of the school at the end of the next block. Although it was close, it seemed to be as far away as the moon, or as far beyond the poppy fields as the city of Oz looked to Dorothy and the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion. The walk up Deborah Street to school in the morning was all uphill, and I’d trudge it like a condemned man headed for the gallows. The return trip downhill was unremarkable.

One afternoon, a thunderstorm had popped up, and I started the trek homeward in a downpour. As I trudged along in my yellow rain slicker, a car pulled alongside, and a chill ran down my spine. The driver’s window rolled down, and a voice said, “Bill, get in; let me take you home.” I looked over and saw a neighbor, Mrs. Ross. Or did I?

I paused before saying, “I’m not supposed to get in the car with strangers.” I put my head down and quickened my pace. Mrs. Ross seemed puzzled, but rolled up the window and drove on. A moment later, I could see the car in the distance, pulling into the Ross’s driveway.

When I got home, soaking wet, my mother was beside herself. “Good granny in the morning!” she cried. “You’re soaking wet! Virginia called and said you wouldn’t get in the car! What’s wrong with you?”