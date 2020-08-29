Lingua frankly

I get a lot of what I call over-the-transom emails — unsolicited messages, usually from PR folks offering up something a business client has written that they hope to place somewhere, anywhere. They rarely contain something I think readers would be interested in, so most go unanswered. But I responded to one last week, and in the reply the sender signed off with “I hope you have a wonderful day.”
I’m sure the person was simply being polite, but the platitude rang hollow. Wonderful — filled with wonder. I tried to imagine a day in which every little thing left me slack-jawed with, well, wonder.
That led me to consider another pet peeve — “amazing” — a word rivaled only by the modifier “so-called” on my list of lingual annoyances. “Amazing” should be reserved for those times when someone recalls the names of everyone in their first-grade class, or recites pi to the 4,138th digit. No pedicure, onion ring, or piece of pie could ever rise to the level of “amazing.”
All this angst over words is the dark side of an obsession with language. It’s fascinated me — or plagued me, depending on the moment — for as long as I can remember. And it’s led to some memorable moments.
In elementary school, students were frequently subjected to pamphlets intended to warn them against some of the dangers lurking in the outside world. To a kid who too often took things literally, this worked all too well.
We lived so close to our elementary school that I could stand at the end of the driveway and see the back of the school at the end of the next block. Although it was close, it seemed to be as far away as the moon, or as far beyond the poppy fields as the city of Oz looked to Dorothy and the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion. The walk up Deborah Street to school in the morning was all uphill, and I’d trudge it like a condemned man headed for the gallows. The return trip downhill was unremarkable.
One afternoon, a thunderstorm had popped up, and I started the trek homeward in a downpour. As I trudged along in my yellow rain slicker, a car pulled alongside, and a chill ran down my spine. The driver’s window rolled down, and a voice said, “Bill, get in; let me take you home.” I looked over and saw a neighbor, Mrs. Ross. Or did I?
I paused before saying, “I’m not supposed to get in the car with strangers.” I put my head down and quickened my pace. Mrs. Ross seemed puzzled, but rolled up the window and drove on. A moment later, I could see the car in the distance, pulling into the Ross’s driveway.
When I got home, soaking wet, my mother was beside herself. “Good granny in the morning!” she cried. “You’re soaking wet! Virginia called and said you wouldn’t get in the car! What’s wrong with you?”
I explained that I could not be sure it was actually Mrs. Ross, that it might have been a mole-ster wearing a mask to look like Mrs. Ross and trick me into the car. After those pamphlets, I was always on the lookout for the mole-sters and junkies hiding in drug attics.
It would be years later before I learned the words were actually “mo-LES-ters” and “addicts.” And it would not be the last time I’d be tripped up by a word I’d read but never heard spoken.
In my adulthood, we’d been invited to a gathering one afternoon, and were the only ones in attendance who had not been professional educators. I knew many in attendance, and had studied under a couple of them. I had not studied under Dr. Florence Voris, an outspoken chemistry professor, so I only knew her from the perspective of friends who had struggled under her rigorous curriculum. I had assumed she was humorless and stern, and had no idea how wrong I was in my assessment.
In the course of sitting-room conversation, the name of another educator came up and someone wondered aloud whether he was still teaching. I knew the scholar, and that he had retired. “Oh, yes,” I said. “He is dean emeritus now.” Or, more to the point, I said, “…he is dean em-a-REE-tus now.”
Everyone looked at me like I’d broken wind in church.
Dr. Voris could not contain herself, and exploded with laughter. “Em-a-REE-tus!” she cried. “It’s em-MER-i-tus!”
The others looked on in horror, apparently thinking a sane person would wish the floor to open up and swallow them. But I saw no shame in mangling the pronunciation of a word, and Dr. Voris’s reaction was absolutely perfect. I joined her in the howl of laughter and admired her until her death.
As uh-MAZE-ing as it seems, I have learned to recognize many moments in which wordplay might bring me up short, and try to extricate myself from those perilous moments. At another gathering that included many people I didn’t know, I was called upon to say grace before the meal. I hesitated, and suggested someone else do it. Later I was asked why I deferred.
“I tried to think of a suitable blessing,” I said. “And all I came up with was ‘Rub a dub-dub, thanks for the grub, Yay God!’ So I passed.”
It pays to know when to keep your mouth shut.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
