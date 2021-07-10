Lives of quiet desperation

Platitudes drive me up the wall. When I hear them, my eyes roll and I curse under my breath. To say they exasperate me is an understatement — there has to be a better way to express a thought than with a worn-out cliché.

On the other hand … there is one that might best be memorized, so that its lesson becomes second nature and we never have to read or hear these words again: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a difficult battle you know nothing about.”

This chestnut has been attributed to people from Plato to Robin Williams, which is another hallmark of the exhausted phrase — there’s no citation for its origin. But the possibility that it might be true suggests it’s worthy of attention.

The other day I was talking with an old friend about a mutual acquaintance going through a tough time. Neither of us knew what the problem was, and therefore could not be much help. I observed that we all had our struggles, and we talked a bit about our own “difficult battles,” and how we cope. It brought to mind the dog-eared quote above, and reminded me that everybody struggles with life from time to time, and some more than others. Each of us promised to “be there” for the other if needed. After all, we’ve been friends more than 40 years.