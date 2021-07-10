Lives of quiet desperation

Platitudes drive me up the wall. When I hear them, my eyes roll and I curse under my breath. To say they exasperate me is an understatement — there has to be a better way to express a thought than with a worn-out cliché.
On the other hand … there is one that might best be memorized, so that its lesson becomes second nature and we never have to read or hear these words again: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a difficult battle you know nothing about.”
This chestnut has been attributed to people from Plato to Robin Williams, which is another hallmark of the exhausted phrase — there’s no citation for its origin. But the possibility that it might be true suggests it’s worthy of attention.
The other day I was talking with an old friend about a mutual acquaintance going through a tough time. Neither of us knew what the problem was, and therefore could not be much help. I observed that we all had our struggles, and we talked a bit about our own “difficult battles,” and how we cope. It brought to mind the dog-eared quote above, and reminded me that everybody struggles with life from time to time, and some more than others. Each of us promised to “be there” for the other if needed. After all, we’ve been friends more than 40 years.
The concept of intractable difficulty was unknown to me at 14, when I first heard the Pink Floyd song, “Time.” An FM station in Enterprise was playing the new record “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety, and I hadn’t heard it.
A line in the song stood out to me: “Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way …”
I pictured a group of bowler-hatted men in cummerbunds and tails wringing their gloved hands, their upper lips stiffened in worry. It was a far cry from the Beatles version of England I’d had. Who knew the Brits were so uptight?
As I’ve grown older, I realize it’s not just the English who are hanging on, and apparently Pink Floyd lyricist Roger Waters had been reading American classics.
Henry David Thoreau wrote in his 1854 work, “Walden:”
“The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. What is called resignation is confirmed desperation. From the desperate city you go into the desperate country, and have to console yourself with the bravery of minks and muskrats. A stereotyped but unconscious despair is concealed even under what are called the games and amusements of mankind. There is no play in them, for this comes after work. But it is a characteristic of wisdom not to do desperate things.”
It makes me think about the people around me, and what demons they’re fighting. Money worries. Relationship problems. Illness — their own, or that of loved ones. Job loss. Hunger. Death.
I think it’s good to reflect on such things from time to time; it helps put one’s own frustrations into perspective. I think about the videos I’ve seen of people losing their minds in a store or on an airplane because they’re asked to wear a mask. You have to wonder if the real problem is something more dire. It can’t be about a piece of cloth over the mouth, can it? What pushed them so far past Thoreau’s characteristic of wisdom that they’d do something desperate?
We could all do better in the empathy department.
Be kind. You know the rest.
