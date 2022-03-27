Living in the age of TV remotes

Occasionally, I have been involved in discussions of what is the greatest invention of all time. Some folks argue for the wheel. Others tout electricity. A few newcomers tout the computer. All of these draw a resounding, “Pshaw” from the Twelve Loyal Readers. I usually end these meaningless debates by saying a single word. That word is, “the TV remote.”

In the Jurassic period (I was just a child) if one wanted to change the channel you’d have to get up off the sofa, walk over to the TV and twist a dial. This inconvenience would destroy a nice nap and every time you wanted to look at a different program you had to repeat this onerous routine.

Then one glorious day a small instrument appeared. It had a few buttons and some numbers on it and you could use it to switch channels or even turn the TV on or off. My life changed as I cut out innumerable short jaunts back and forth between the sofa and the TV.

As with all technology, the evolution of the remote brought extra features; for example, the pause button. I was happy. On, off, change channels, what else could you want? Then, sometime in the late 70s/early 80s, the VCR showed up. I suppose it was too much to expect that the tape deck could link to the TV remote so a second remote was needed.

When I was a child in Atlanta, we had two TV stations and until 4 in the afternoon all you could watch was a test pattern which was watched on a round screen perhaps 15 inches in diameter. We were also treated to a continuous blizzard in the form of what was called “snow.”

Gradually color came along and then TBS which pioneered satellite broadcasting and the explosion of options we have today. I don’t know how many varied channels we have now at the lodge but there must be several hundreds.

So this past weekend one of the Birmingham groups came to spend a few days. Being millennials, they are far more technology savvy than Mable and myownself. They took charge of our entertainment center, i.e. the TV, and dominated the viewing. Sunday they pulled out and turned the TV back over to us. I plopped in the recliner and reached for the remote. Wait! What ho?

Sitting in a row were five, count ‘em, five remotes, I kid you not. After a Google session I was able to identify four of them. We had the master which turned the set on and allowed us to select the source…whatever that is. Then we had the sound bar remote, the DVD remote and the audio visual controller.

But that left the fifth. Another exhaustive Google search came up empty. We have unlimited viewing options governed by unlimited remotes. Seems as if any technology has not only advantages but also without fail some disadvantages. We did validate a cosmic question: can you have too much of a good thing? Yes, yes you can.

Onward.