Living up to a great big name

Personally, I love tradition. I love Things That Stay the Same. Other than that, I’ll tell you why Celestia Joy King Conner has to celebrate Christmas.

In 2022, something will happen—suddenly and unexpectedly—that will blindside me and sucker punch me and knock me off my feet. I will struggle to catch my breath, and I will descend into despair. I will succumb to sleep-robbing fear and feel sorry for myself.

(Not many folks will not see any of this. Only my inner-sanctum people will be privy to such unJesus-like behavior. We are taught to wear our pretty faces, aren’t we?)

I will spend the better part of the year working myself into a tizzy, and by September of 2022, I will be a pure mess. I will wallow and whine.

But when October comes, and the temperature eases, so will my temperament.

On Thanksgiving, my favorite holiday, I will hold hands around the table with my beloveds and physically count my blessings. 1…2…3…4…5…

And in December, when the church is green and red, and the fat colorful bulbs hang on the dusty aluminum Christmas tree in the playroom, and the music that reminds me plays from every corner …