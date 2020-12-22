Living up to a great big name

My oldest sister’s name is Starla. I think I remember Mama saying that Daddy first read the name in the newspaper. Maybe a birth announcement? Maybe a bride?
My middle sister’s name is Angela. Mama said Daddy named each of us, so I guess he thought it sounded musical with Starla.
Starla and Angela.
The heavenly references were unintended, but with baby No. 3, as you know, you have to continue the trend. So, Daddy named me Celestia Joy.
Celestia Joy King.
What did I ever do to deserve the responsibility of such a great big name?! It literally means Jesus: heavenly king with joy on the inside. Try wearing that name when you want to sling your hair and stomp your feet and pitch a 12-year-old middle-school girl fit—when you are 55 years old. I reckon Daddy instinctively knew that the last baby, with a touch of an attitude, needed to be reminded of Jesus every time she wrote her name on her schoolwork.
Jesus.
Wonderful Counselor.
Mighty God.
Everlasting Father.
Prince of Peace.
I don’t know if we celebrate birthdays because we celebrate Christmas or if we celebrate Christmas because we celebrate birthdays. Or if being made in the image and likeness of God, we just love pomp and parties.
Personally, I love tradition. I love Things That Stay the Same. Other than that, I’ll tell you why Celestia Joy King Conner has to celebrate Christmas.
In 2021, something will happen—suddenly and unexpectedly—that will blindside me and sucker punch me and knock me off my feet. I will struggle to catch my breath, and I will descend into despair. I will succumb to sleep-robbing fear and feel sorry for myself.
(Not many folks will not see any of this. Only my inner-sanctum people will be privy to such unJesus-like behavior. We are taught to wear our pretty faces, aren’t we?)
I will spend the better part of the year working myself into a tizzy, and by September of 2021, I will be a pure mess. I will wallow and whine.
But when October comes, and the temperature eases, so will my temperament.
On Thanksgiving, my favorite holiday, I will hold hands around the table with my beloveds and physically count my blessings. 1…2…3…4…5…
And in December, when the church is green and red, and the fat colorful bulbs hang on the dusty aluminum Christmas tree in the playroom, and the music that reminds me plays from every corner …
“Hark,” the herald angels sing,
“Glory to the newborn king!”
Peace on Earth and mercy mild
God and sinner reconciled.
Joyful all ye nations rise
Join the triumph of skies
With angelic hosts proclaim,
“Christ is born in Bethlehem!”
“Hark,” the herald angels sing,
“Glory to the newborn king!”
… that is when Celestia Joy King Conner decreases. At least a bit. At least for a while. Until I lose my footing in 2022. Fortunately, the earth will journey around the sun, and Christmas will come again.
And again we will gather together.
And again we will raise our candles.
And again we will proclaim with the angels:
“Unto us, a child is born!”
Celestia Joy King Conner attempts each day to wear her great big name a smidge more securely than she did the day before. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com.