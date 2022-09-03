Location, location, location

I got a message from a former colleague the other day, a fellow who worked at the newspaper for a few years, then left, then came back for a few more. Now he’s in the Middle East, where he still makes a living stringing words together, but now at a premium rate. He checked in and I shared the news of our office’s relocation after nearly 100 years on North Oates Street downtown.

“I’m not one to get too sentimental about buildings,” Jim Cook wrote. “But that breaks my heart.”

I knew what he meant, but I didn’t feel it. My first foray into that building was as an 11-year-old newly-minted paperboy. I joined a group of other similarly-aged kids for a “carriers’ meeting” in a dingy, concrete mausoleum where the ancient press sat at rest.

I felt as though I’d stepped into a black-and-white photograph – every surface was covered in what looked like gray snow, a mixture of ink and newsprint dust. Then there was the smell – an acrid, industrial smell that permeates everything. It was something one would never forget, like a grandmother’s powder or honeysuckle in the spring, except one would never describe it as pleasant.

I left with the largest box of red rubber bands I’d ever seen, along with a new set of heavy canvas saddlebags to attach to the back of my bicycle. The bags had already taken on the gray hue, and were stamped with THE DOTHAN EAGLE in large block letters on each side.

They say a newspaperman has ink in his blood. I don’t know about that, but I can attest that while ink might not get in one’s blood, it does get all over one’s hands, clothes, hair, belongings, and up in one's sinuses, where it lingers and lingers.

The next time I returned to the building, it was as a photographer. This time I came in the front door, and it was as if I had walked into a sepia-toned photograph. Every surface seemed to be covered in a sticky yellow-brown film that I soon realized was nicotine, left by the constant haze of cigarette smoke. It had its own odor that permeated everything.

For the next 35 years, I’d show up at the building at least five days a week, and often more. I’ve written more words under that roof than I can calculate. I made friends and enemies in that space. I miss many people terribly and there are several who I’ve never given another thought. In other words, life happened there. Much of my life happened there. And when the time to relocate drew near, I walked out of the office for the last time as if I’d stopped at a convenience store to use the restroom.

I had a bit of a buffer between offices. We went straightaway to spend several days in Point Clear, and when I went back to work, I did so from my recliner, where I propped a laptop on my knees and did my usual tasks from home while our new space was being finished. Last Monday, I went to work in the new space in the Wells Fargo building on the Ross Clark Circle. It’s different. And it has been unsettling to some degree. I have two monitors instead of one, and I haven’t figured out what I’m supposed to do with the extra display. My old office was cave-like; I kept the blinds closed and worked by lamplight. This office has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a broad expanse of town on one side, and identical windows on the other side overlooking the rest of the office space. There’s a knob that controls who-knows-what.

But the new space is a step into Kodachrome. It's bright and airy, sunshine and trees, and devoid of any acrid ink/newsprint stench. It’s discombobulating. But I think I’m going to love it.

I keep thinking about Jim Cook’s heart breaking over a building thousands of miles and several years in his past. He and I experienced many of the same rites of passage within those walls. I wonder if something is wrong with my emotions that I left the building without looking back.

Perhaps I just prefer looking ahead. I think I’ll just go with that.