Did you hear about the guy who mixed up his iron supplement with his Viagra pill? Whoa! Hold it! I forgot for a moment there that this is a family column. Still, the mention of Viagra illustrates the times we live in as well as anything.

The motto of most of our news sources today (Dothan Eagle excepted) is “ Ready, Fire, Aim”. In other words, let’s get the story out there right now and then we will come back and see if we can provide some facts. If the facts don’t support the story then we will either change the story or change the facts.

Another good example of sensational reporting comes from, of all places, the New York Times. Their front page story of a possible cure for cancer sparked a stampede in the stock of one obscure little company. The concept, which had been around since the mid-70s, was highlighted as new technology. The company mentioned saw its stock close Friday at 12 ½ and open Monday at 83 ½.

Later in the week as cooler heads examined the information the following facts emerged. First, this elixir worked to some extent in mice. Second, the best case scenario would be the stuff would work in humans in which instance a commercial substance might be available in three to four years. Or we would have fewer mice dying of cancer. Bottom line, several billion dollars or so changed hands on the prospect of healthier mice. We may have gotten the same result by educating the mice not to smoke or telling them to stay away from asbestos.

I’m all for healthy mice, especially those cunning little white creatures that live and work in labs. At the same time I wonder how much false hope was generated and how many folks are now desperately begging their doctors for a drug which may or may not exist and may not work.

With the advent of such intellectual exercises as The Masked Singer we must all filter the aura of sensationalism from the news we see. Just because something appears on TV doesn’t necessarily make it gospel. News is news and speculation is speculation and we should either know or be told the difference.

Somewhere Walter Cronkite is wondering whatever happened to, “And that’s the way it is.”

Onward.