At lunch one day recently, a friend of mine absentmindedly touched a cameo brooch pinned to her sweater, and said to those of us around the table, “Did I tell you I lost my favorite brooch? I can’t find it anywhere.”

There were groans all around; misplacing a cherished object is something everyone has experienced. But she wasn’t frantic or anything, which surprised me. I’d be wigging out about it.

“Oh, it’ll turn up,” she said, and then directed the conversation to something else.

The next week, at the same table with the same group, she casually dropped some new information: “Did I tell you I found my brooch? It was in the closet; I’d pinned it to a new top I haven’t worn, and it was turned to the back on the hanger so I didn’t see it.”

She was right; it did turn up, and I mulled over her faith that the universe would sift it to the surface with a mixture of admiration and envy. If only I had the confidence that the countless things I lose will eventually reappear.

Currently, I have at least two notebooks I cannot find. I’ve searched for each of them at different times, but not too thoroughly. I figure they’ll be in the last place I look for them, and as long as I haven’t looked in every possible place, they aren’t missing. The notebooks are in the same state as Schroedinger’s cat – missing and found at the same time.

However, I know myself well enough to know that I am going to misplace things. As a hedge against losing something important, I purchased some little devices by a company called Tile several years ago. They’re small, flat items about an inch-and-a-half square with a small hole in one corner so you can attach them to things you don’t want to lose. If the item is misplaced, there is an app on your smartphone where you can track it down. After a year or so, I realized the batteries in the Tiles had died, and the things were useless. I’d never had need to use them.

I replaced them with devices from Apple that look like small buttons. They have similar features, and I’ve put them on things I don’t want to lose. A year in, I haven’t had the need to use them. But when the batteries drain, they can be replaced.

If only I’d had such a thing a few years back. I had taken our passports to make copies of the ID pages, and had put Bettye’s in the console of her car. Later, we were headed somewhere in the car, and I picked up her passport and was flipping through it. “Put that back where it was so I know where it is,” she said. She knows me too well. I put it back where it was, but a few days later, she asked, “What did you do with my passport? The last time I saw it, it was in your hands.” There was a bit of urgency as we had booked a trip overseas in the coming months.

So I searched, turning the cabin of the car inside out, and returned inside to report my lack of success. To punctuate the finality of the search, I spread my arms as an umpire does when calling a runner safe at home plate. “It’s not in the car,” I stated with finality.

After searching through every purse, every closet, every nook and cranny in the house with no success, she entered the nightmare of governmental red tape, frustration and seemingly pointless rigmarole involved in replacing a lost passport. Fortunately, the new one arrived in plenty of time for us to make our trip.

She drove us to a hotel in Atlanta where we’d stay the night to catch an early flight the next day. After we checked in, I went to the portico to move the car to the parking lot, and when I moved the seat back to accommodate my long legs, I heard something flop over. I looked into the floorboard to see what it was.

It was the missing passport. It had been wedged between the seat and the console, and was the same bluish hue of the Honda’s carpet. I’m not sure how I had overlooked it, but was elated that it reappeared.

“Hey!” I exclaimed, and she stopped at the door to the hotel. “Look!” I said, waving the long-lost passport. As if she’d be pleased -- which she was not.

“You should have just put that in your pocket and never mentioned it,” she said. She gave me a look that would freeze time, and then dramatically waved her arms in the umpire gesture, echoing my certainty from months before: “It’s not in the car!”

They say learning is a lifelong process. I suppose I’m fortunate to be able to learn beyond that afternoon at the Hampton Inn on Bobby Brown Boulevard.