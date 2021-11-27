Mechanical wizardry

Years ago, we began picking up old clocks. Anyone who has an old clock knows the first order of business is to find a good clock guy. They’re few and far between, and getting rarer with the passage of every season.

One of our acquisitions, a timeworn humpback mantle clock with a Westminster chime, needed cleaning, tuning, or some sort of miracle. Someone knew a guy who knew a guy who had heard of a guy, and we soon were headed to Enterprise to see the clock guy.

When we arrived, we found a gleaming ‘50s-era Corvette in the driveway, and it looked like it had just been rolled out of the showroom. The trunk was open and a pair of dungaree-clad legs was poking out. From within wafted the same string of blue incantations my father used to invoke. We announced our arrival and Glen emerged. “That paint was perfect,” he said. “And then a fly landed on it. Now I have to take it down to the metal and start over.”

Glen wasn’t an ordinary clock guy. He was a mechanical savant. He was in the midst of rebuilding the Corvette to factory specifications. The fly prints had to go.

In the garage was another Corvette awaiting resurrection. In his spare time, Glen would tinker with clocks. Sometime later, he took an interest in rebuilding old jukeboxes.