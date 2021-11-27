Mechanical wizardry

I don’t think I would have made it to adulthood without the adjustable wrench. I went through a small fleet of bicycles in my youth, and it seemed there was always something in need of a fix. I had friends whose dads had large metal chests in their garages, with multiple drawers that held a vast array of tools of all sorts. No one was to touch them; I was convinced that those dads would instantly know if their tool chests had been disturbed.
We didn’t have tool chests at our house. My father used to say that tools wouldn’t fit in his hand. The few times I saw him trying to fix something, he would begin to sweat profusely as soon as he picked up a screwdriver, followed shortly by a string of profanity, often in combinations that were more funny than offensive, but dared a young boy to laugh.
Our tools were in the top drawer of a retired “chesterdroors” kept in the storage room. The chest was rickety and out of whack, and the drawers would stick when you tried to open or close one, so the tool drawer hung out all the time. Inside was a clutter of basic implements – screwdrivers, pliers, and my weapons of choice, the six-inch adjustable wrench and a claw hammer.
From my view, if it couldn’t be fixed with duct tape, WD-40, an adjustable wrench, or a hammer, it couldn’t be fixed. That led to a lot of frustration and stripped fasteners.
I’ve improved a bit over time. For one, I accumulated a few more tools for specific tasks, and I have developed patience in maturity. I am still, at best, a novice fixer, but I have developed a keen respect for intricate machinery.
Years ago, we began picking up old clocks. Anyone who has an old clock knows the first order of business is to find a good clock guy. They’re few and far between, and getting rarer with the passage of every season.
One of our acquisitions, a timeworn humpback mantle clock with a Westminster chime, needed cleaning, tuning, or some sort of miracle. Someone knew a guy who knew a guy who had heard of a guy, and we soon were headed to Enterprise to see the clock guy.
When we arrived, we found a gleaming ‘50s-era Corvette in the driveway, and it looked like it had just been rolled out of the showroom. The trunk was open and a pair of dungaree-clad legs was poking out. From within wafted the same string of blue incantations my father used to invoke. We announced our arrival and Glen emerged. “That paint was perfect,” he said. “And then a fly landed on it. Now I have to take it down to the metal and start over.”
Glen wasn’t an ordinary clock guy. He was a mechanical savant. He was in the midst of rebuilding the Corvette to factory specifications. The fly prints had to go.
In the garage was another Corvette awaiting resurrection. In his spare time, Glen would tinker with clocks. Sometime later, he took an interest in rebuilding old jukeboxes.
A few years ago, I was sorry to learn that Glen had died. I would have liked to introduce him to my friend Keith. They’re kindred spirits. Keith has the same inquisitive mind and extraordinary mechanical talent. I’ve known him most of my life, but only recently became aware of his particular genius.
Keith had been close with another guy we grew up with, Rick, and they’d remained friends into adulthood until Rick died suddenly. Rick loved cars, and had a convertible of some European make that he’d kept through the years. It needed attention badly.
When Rick’s son got engaged, Keith and Rick’s widow, Louise, cooked up an idea. Keith got the car and brought it home, and then spent weeks with the same attention to detail that Glen had put into his Corvette. When wedding weekend arrived, Keith and his wife Teresa loaded the sports car on a trailer and headed out for the Carolinas, where they presented the restored convertible to Rick’s son and new bride.
When I heard the story, it moved me to tears, and made me so proud of Keith I could burst.
Since, I’ve watched through Instagram stories as my old friend performed miraculous feats in a succession of mechanical lost causes, breathing new life into them with quiet talent, immense skill, and the patience of Job.
I need to ask him if he tinkers with clocks.
