Occasionally I will hear someone in the writing world talk about their work as though they’ve been putting down words since they first wrapped their sticky fingers around a fat first-grade pencil, rough with teeth marks and chipped (probably lead) paint, and pushed the blunt graphite around in their blue horsehead notebook until the lead broke. You’d think they’d managed to write War and Peace before recess.

There may be some people who’ve done that, but I take such claims with a box of salt. If my childhood was typical, I can say with confidence that a child’s attention span is akin to a lighted bottle rocket without a stick – it’ll fly around unpredictably at full speed until it doesn’t. It’s unharnessed and unfocused, like a child hopped up on sugar and governed by a constant search for the next stimuli.

I write every day, or at least I try to. Nulla dies sine linea, said Pliny the Elder – “Not a day without a line.” Never mind that he was talking about drawing, not writing. But it’s not something I started until I was in my 20s. Even then, with an as-yet-undeveloped frontal cortex, what I might have written wouldn’t be worth the paper it was written on.

If that’s what I thought, I wasn’t alone. It seems most people who don’t write every day have a real mental struggle with the idea of putting their thoughts down. Even folks who might talk a blue streak without pausing for breath recoil in horror at the thought of writing something. I get that; I’m the same way about public speaking. I’m prone to lose my train of thought, and there’s always a possibility that I might cuss.

On the other hand, writing helps me think. I’ll sit at a keyboard, put on some music, and time stands still.

When the pandemic began, I started writing a weekly column. I was apprehensive, because I had trouble imagining how I’d find something to say each week. It was a pointless fear; there have been a few weeks that I have been pre-empted, but never because I had nothing to write about.

The vexation for me is the embarrassing presumption that anyone would read it. It’s a leap of faith, a message in a bottle that may well bob around in the seven seas reaching no one.

I get reminders, though, and they cheer me far more than one might think. I have begun to get frequent emails from readers, and the best ones are those in which a reader speaks to a particular column, and then writes on, telling stories of their own. I get excited by the idea that a story or recollection I share will prompt a reader to mine a memory of their own, and then write to tell me about what something I wrote triggered in their memories. If they’re like me, digging up these treasures is like tugging at a loose thread on a sweater.

Everybody has a trove of stories locked away in their noggins. Some lucky people have what seems to be immediate access to even the most arcane bit of information. My friend Walter, for instance, has that ability with regard to sports. Choose a random match-up of two teams from, say, 1971, and Walter can tell you which team won and recount the highlights. For most of us, that sort of memory is dormant, and needs a little poke to stir it to the surface.

I’ll continue to pick up my nubby, fat, first-grade pencil each week and scratch out some irrelevant amusement from the dark corners of my mind. When the print frequency of the paper changes later this month, this Sunday column will appear in the Saturday publication, and will hit dothaneagle.com on Friday afternoons.

With any luck, some of you may remember some tales of your own. If you’re inclined to share them, I’d love to hear ‘em.