Michele Finds Her Family

“Now it came to pass that there was a famine in the land, and Naomi’s husband and both sons died. Naomi said unto her two daughters-in-law, “Return each of you to your mothers’ house for I have nothing else to give you.” And they wept and Orpah, one daughter-in-law returned to her family but Ruth said “I will go where you go, your people shall be my people, your God my God. Where you die I will die and there be buried and only death will part you and I.” — Ruth 1: 1-22
And so Naomi and Ruth returned to Bethlehem to Naomi’s kin. Growing up I always thought of family as blood relatives. In the South one of the first questions on meeting someone new, is “where do you go to church and who are your family”. Generally this information shapes the impression you have of strangers. Over the years of working with the homeless a common thread is the loss of their family. The homeless often, through the use of drugs, criminal actions or mental illness have lost their families. In today’s society with divorce and moving all over the country looking for work, the family bonds are weakened and often lost. Then when life’s troubles come, there are no family members to help you withstand whatever has come your way.
And so it was with Michele. I met her at the Love In Action Medical Clinic where she comes for health care and her medications. She is a talkative, vivacious 57 year old lady. She was so engaging I asked her “How could someone like you end up homeless?” This is her story.
“I grew up and lived my entire life in New Haven, Connecticut, home of Yale University, where all the smart people are. I always lived with my mother and 2 years ago she died. The house and everything was in her name and because of my pride I became homeless and had nothing else to do with my brother and sister who live in Atlanta.
“In February, 2018 I came down to live with an old girlfriend and her male partner. It didn’t work out and in a few weeks with nowhere to go I came to Dothan to live in ‘the Mission.’ One day I felt so lost and I was sitting in the parking lot here at Love In Action crying, when Ken Tuck came up and offered to pray with me. He became my prayer partner. That changed everything! I decided I was sick and tired of being sick and tired and it was time for me to stand up and do better. So, I made myself a ‘Vision Board.’ That is a board I keep in my mind with pictures of what I need to do to change my life. On my board there was a job, a car, my own apartment and going to college. And I was going to do it not by selling my body for sex or selling drugs, but by hard work!
“My first job was in housekeeping at the Medical Center but it was hard on my knees and back. Then in February this year I got a job at HRDI helping adults who are mentally challenged. A coworker gives me a ride to work each day from the mission. In June I got my drivers license and my own apartment. Next month I will get my own car. Every time I reach a goal I take the picture off my Vision Board. I want to be a court-appointed advocate representing the abused elderly and abused children and mentally challenged adults. I want to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.
“I have reconciled with my brother and sister in Atlanta. I go to Oasis Church over near the Health Department and my church family has helped me so much. I stay in touch with those I met at the Mission Shelter. I try to help them stay on track. I tell them that with prayer, faith in God and self-discipline they will make it too,”
And so Michele shows us that we all need family. God has created us to be part of a family. And a family is not just blood relatives but people who love and care for us. Don’t give up on your family. For when the storms of life come, our family takes us in and gives us sanctuary until the winds of destruction have passed us by.
Steve Stokes is a semi-retired physician in Dothan, and a medical volunteer for Love in Action.
