Milestones and rolling stones

This time last year, America was still getting accustomed to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on our daily lives. I was still working from my office downtown, and my boss stepped in one afternoon and asked me if I would write a column about how different Easter would be because of the pandemic.
“Sure,” I said, “no problem.” But I feared it was a problem. I had no idea what to say about it. I’ve spent a quarter of a century writing opinion, a fairly staid genre. I’d considered writing a column in the past, and occasionally would if I had something to say. But it’s an entirely different beast, and one I wasn’t sure I wanted to wrestle.
So I wrote a COVID Easter piece. Soon I was working from the patio at home. I wrote about what was before me, things unaffected by the pandemic — a family of chipmunks, a pair of robin eggs, blooming jasmine and tea olive, torrential rain that comes from nowhere. I got to know the postal carrier and the UPS and FedEx guys. I’d wave at people as they passed. And I seemed to get far more work done with chipmunks darting around my ankles than I did in my darkened cave downtown.
However, I couldn’t shake a paralyzing dread of the next column, of having no idea. I even joined the National Society of Newspaper Columnists hoping that the group might provide some inspiration, and then I forgot my login credentials before the day was out.
Regardless, my fear of the relentlessly looming column deadline has eased a bit. I’ve found that if I sit down and start writing down random thoughts, it’ll eventually take me somewhere. It’s been a real treat because more often than not the journey takes me into crevices of memory that have been long unexplored.
***
I’m reluctant to suggest we may be coming out of the long winter of our discontent, but having had the vaccine and seeing COVID cases on the decline, we’ve ventured out a bit more.
I went by to see my pal Dr. Brown, who has been largely sequestered for the past year. He’s a well-educated man who’s spent a lifetime teaching, and we get together occasionally to discuss the state of the world, and how we’d straighten the world out if we were in charge.
He’s always been careful about his health. He’s closing in on 90, so it’s a wise choice. I once visited with him as he waited on a Greyhound to take him to Texas, and I gently suggested his time was too valuable to sit on a bus for hours on end. He should consider flying to Texas, I said.
He gave me a side-eye. “Brown stays on terra firma,” he said. I sensed that it wasn’t open to discussion.
The afternoon I went to visit, he had given me explicit instructions to his house — where to turn, where to park. “Look for the screen door,” he said. “I’ll be there.”
I parked in the back, and as I walked toward a storm door, he cracked the door open enough to wave a piece of paper. I could hear his hearty laugh as I approached, and found him on a straight-backed chair just behind the glass of the door, wearing a face mask.
It was good to see him, and good to see him being cautious. We hollered at each other through the storm door for a little while, and promised to get together later, when it was safe. We’re overdue for a trip to Red Lobster, and the world is in a mess.
***
Speaking of age, an uncle of mine celebrated his 90th birthday recently. He spent time with both his children’s families, but there was no big blowout party like there was at his 70th birthday. Then we all gathered at the Sahara Restaurant in Montgomery for a big meal, and it was old home week for all the kin on my maternal side. It was a good time.
However, this birthday was celebrated COVID style. My cousin Margaret had requested all the far-flung relations create a short video greeting to send to her. She would compile them all and have it ready for the birthday uncle. It would be better than a party no one could come to.
I was able to see a variety of photos from Uncle Cary’s celebration on social media. He looked healthy and happy. And I had sent a short video, although I tried to hide my need of a haircut under a Cubs cap. Hopefully he’ll appreciate the sentiment and overlook my train-wreck appearance.
***
Two friends have undertaken significant life changes this week. One friend moved to an assisted living facility; the other packed her life on the Gulf coast into a U-Haul and set out for a new job in the wilds of Wyoming.
I’m immensely proud of them both. It takes a lot of courage to leave the familiar for new adventures. I wish them sun on their faces and wind at their backs.
