Milestones and rolling stones

I parked in the back, and as I walked toward a storm door, he cracked the door open enough to wave a piece of paper. I could hear his hearty laugh as I approached, and found him on a straight-backed chair just behind the glass of the door, wearing a face mask.

It was good to see him, and good to see him being cautious. We hollered at each other through the storm door for a little while, and promised to get together later, when it was safe. We’re overdue for a trip to Red Lobster, and the world is in a mess.

***

Speaking of age, an uncle of mine celebrated his 90th birthday recently. He spent time with both his children’s families, but there was no big blowout party like there was at his 70th birthday. Then we all gathered at the Sahara Restaurant in Montgomery for a big meal, and it was old home week for all the kin on my maternal side. It was a good time.

However, this birthday was celebrated COVID style. My cousin Margaret had requested all the far-flung relations create a short video greeting to send to her. She would compile them all and have it ready for the birthday uncle. It would be better than a party no one could come to.