Millennials might be right this time

As the new millennium creeps ahead, the number of apocalyptic cults seems to expand exponentially. Having not been around when 1899 became 1900 (despite F-Troop’s averral to the contrary), I can only imagine some level of doomsaying.

Certainly an event that occurs every thousand years has more impact than an event that occurs each century thus the clamor and disturbances as we nudge our way into a new millennium. I have always discounted the lunatic fringe and their espousal of conspiracy in every event from Pearl Harbor to the Kennedy assassination to a stolen election. Likewise, I have peered with a jaundiced eye at the End Timers and survivalists.

Recently, I have had to re-examine my position and admit, yes, it is possible civilization is in its death throes. Why, you ask. Here we go.

I was watching TV when I came upon an ad for Lazer Mouse. Setting aside the fact that laser was misspelled, I looked on in horror as a demented granny flashed a red light on the floor (originating from the Lazer Mouse I surmised) and a frenzied cat chased the spot. Then a veterinarian appeared and endorsed spot chasing as the premier aerobic exercise for cats and dogs. Finally, the Lazer Mouse was offered for the nominal price of $19.95 plus, of course, shipping and handling. Good grief.

Darwin was wrong. If any human orders Lazer Mouse, then clearly evolution is not taking place. Louis Leakey would tell you in no uncertain terms that his 4 million-year-old Lucy would not order this trinket. Surely we have progressed somewhat from the time of Olduvai Gorge.

If instead, a chimp orders this ultimate TV hose job, perhaps evolution is occurring. Still, why would anyone pay $19.95 (plus S&H) for the equivalent of a pen light that can be purchased literally anywhere for $1.49? Yet I’ll betcha these Lazer Mouse promoters sell 1.3 gazillion of these gadgets and retire to Fiji to clip coupons and laugh their fannies off.

My concern is, obviously, a society that will phone order Lazer Mouse does not deserve to survive. Somewhere out there in the cosmos, a supreme being is likely thinking, ”Yikes. What a mistake these clowns have turned out to be. Lazer Mouse is the last straw. Zamphir, Master of the Pan Flute, was bad enough but Lazer Mouse?”

The year 2022 is as good as any to erase the mistake and start over from scratch. This time the millennials could be right. Either that or I should not be offended when someone says to me, “OK, Boomer.”

Onward.