Miller was the first Wilcox governor

Kay Ivey is doing a good job as governor. She is a strong and decisive leader, who has done more than steady the ship of state. She is getting things done. She is making her mark as a good governor.

She did a good day’s work when she got Jo Bonner to be her chief of staff. They make quite a team. This folks from Wilcox County were cut out to be leaders.

Kay Ivey is only the second governor to hail from Wilcox County. Benjamin M. Miller was the first. The Black Belt region of Alabama has spawned an inordinate number of governors and legislative giants.

The Bonner family has deep roots of leadership in Wilcox County. Bonner served in Congress with distinction for over a decade. His sister, Judy, was president of the University of Alabama. His father was probate judge of Wilcox County. He was related to the late, great state senator, Roland Cooper, who was referred to as the “Wiley Fox from Wilcox.” Bonner’s grandfather practiced law with Gov. Benjamin Miller, and they were related by marriage.

Benjamin M. Miller was probably one of the most conservative men to ever be governor of Alabama. Miller served as governor during the worst years of the Great Depression (1931-1935). He was a large, bespectacled, dignified man who had a long legal career before and after his term as governor.