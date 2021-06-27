Missing grocery items now on a list

There comes that sad day when it just isn’t worth chewing through the leather wrist straps so you can get out of bed. I fear that day has come for me.

By now you all know that I have a Doctorate in Grocology. I can find my way through a grocery store blindfolded and can pick the good sweet grapes from the nasty sour grapes. My usual Saturday morning involves Mable providing me with her list of ingredients necessary to prepare the provender for the coming week. Then off I go to the store, Mable’s list akimbo (I know akimbo doesn’t fit here but I have wanted to use that word for a long time), and return fully provisioned.

To steal and paraphrase a line from the movie, Field of Dreams, the one constant, Ray, is the list. I have no hope without it.

For years it was a requirement that anytime I had to retrieve five or more items a list was mandatory. Why? Because my wandering brain couldn’t retain more than five items and I would return to the lodge with multiple random things that I had hoped were part of what Mable had sent me for. In the absence of precision I would revert to saturation bombing and like saturation bombing I missed more than I hit.