MoCA? With cream, please

When my job duties were almost exclusively reporting, I spent a lot of time in peoples’ homes to interview them for one reason or another. On occasion, I’d see or hear something that stuck with me over the years.

One afternoon I was in a couple’s home interviewing the wife for a story, and when the clock struck three, the television turned itself on, and a talking head began to report on stocks just after the closing bell.

Such wizardry is commonplace these days, as technological advances simplified once-complicated programming. But in those pre-internet days, I was fascinated. I stopped in mid-question and stared at the television until the talking head finished the stock report and the television turned off. I looked back at the woman I was interviewing and she was looking at me with a bemused smile. “My husband fixed the TV so that he wouldn’t miss the stock reports,” she said. “He has a lot of investments.”

That gave me a new appreciation for the boundless intellect of her husband, who I had known for years as a guy with an inquisitive mind undeterred by obstacles. At the time, I didn’t even own a television and thus had no need of cable service, so I was as surprised by the in-depth stock report moments after the closing bell as I was by the screen jumping to life and going dark a few minutes later.

If I were to embark on a quest to have the television fire up whenever something I want to see is broadcast, it would spring into action for Vlad Duthiers on the CBS Morning Show at 7:40-ish in the mornings, Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m., and Jeopardy, every time it crops up. That assumes, however, that I would be able to figure out how that’s done – and if recent history is any indication, that’s probably over my head.

For several years, we’ve had a DVR to record things, and have grown accustomed to watching what we want when we want, if we had the forethought to set a recording in advance. The DVR also allows reverse or fast forward of live shows for 30 minutes, so if you don’t finish dinner until 10 to 7, you can still watch Wheel from the Pat & Vanna promenade.

The DVR is attached to one television, and I recently acquired a device that would serve to extend that service to another television. It sounds simple in the description. I’ve been at it for days, and still don’t have it working properly – meaning, it’s not working at all.

I may have leapt before I really looked when I bought into the notion that establishing a Multimedia over Coaxial Alliance (MoCA) network was the way to go. The idea is to adapt the existing coaxial cabling in something capable of moving a broader range of signal than it currently does. This requires a MoCA translator at each point where the cable joins a device. Farther down the rabbit hole, one discovers another necessity – a cable splitter – but not one like the ones rattling around in the bottom of my tool box, but some newer, high-toned job that will accommodate a larger spectrum of data. (Part of the trouble is that I have only a tenuous grasp of what I’m talking about).

There has to be an easier way; I never used to have this trouble.

When I was a young pup, I accepted a job that required me to take a polygraph test, and to take this test, I had to drive to Atlanta and find a tiny office in an anonymous cookie-cutter office complex. I’d never been to Atlanta on my own, and there was nothing like GPS navigation, at least not for knucklehead teenagers. The car had only an AM radio, and because I wanted to listen to something good, I conned a buddy into letting me use a cassette deck he had. I would need to give it back in a few days, so I didn’t “install” it properly. I just snaked wires all over the car and up under the dash and it was soon blaring Jethro Tull from speakers propped on the back seats. I don’t remember it being much of a challenge.

As an adult, I have been known to spend half the year with the car clock an hour off the mark for several months out of the year rather than figure out how to reset it when the time changes.

Teen-aged me would have had this thing working in 10 minutes. I am now on Day 6. I bought the new-fangled doohickey, and will soon dive back in. But I can’t shake the feeling that there will be more failure before there is success. Meanwhile, every time I think of the acronym MoCA I want a cup of coffee, and I stop to make one and lose track of what I am doing.