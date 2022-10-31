Monica's coffee

I remember her well. I was standing behind the counter and noticed an attractive woman walking by the shop wearing “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” sunglasses. A minute later, she was back. She walked up the ramp to the door and stood outside for what seemed to me an uncomfortably long time. There was a posted notice on our door by a NATO family from Belgium who were looking for housing; and it looked as though this woman was reading it carefully… but I surmised she was just debating with herself whether or not to come inside.

“European,” I said to myself.

The woman eventually did come in. And, again, for what seemed a very long time, she stood still and looked around. She looked at the family photos on the wall; she looked at the exposed brick and wood beams; she looked at our old book collection; she looked at my Simonelli espresso machine; and she read the quote from G.K. Chesterton prominently featured on the wall facing the entrance:

The man who lives in a small community lives in a much larger world.

I walked from behind the counter and greeted her. “Hello, Madam, would you like to have a seat and perhaps I can get you a coffee?”

“Thank you,” she replied, “but I am still deciding whether I want to stay.”

Definitely European.

“That’s fine, madam. Please take your time and let us know how we can serve.”

A minute later she was at the counter.

“I would like a macchiato, please. Do you know how to make a macchiato?”

“A proper macchiato?” I replied. “Or the mass-marketed sugar orgy from a chain?”

“The proper one,” she smiled.

“Of course, Madam. Please have a seat and I’ll bring it to you just now.”

I walked over to Alex, who was my barista that day. “Take a break, son… I’ve got this.”

I removed my seersucker jacket and put on my apron. I then took down the single demitasse we reserved for macchiatos. The coffee shop was then filled with the sounds of espresso beans grinding, milk steaming, and pitchers tapping on the counter. Two minutes later, I appeared with a tea tray carrying the result of my labour. I presented the demitasse to Madam with a small glass of water on the side. When she saw the water, her eyes lit up.

“Oh. You know.”

“Yes, Madam. I have traveled.”

Coffees in Europe are small and strong. Espresso is the local favorite—any time of day or night—and should be rich but not bitter. Sometimes it’s taken with a little sugar, or small shortbread cookie on the side. But always, ALWAYS, it’s accompanied by a small glass of water (often sparkling) served at room temperature. No ice.

The water functions as a pallet cleanser between sips so the customer can fully enjoy the rich tastes of this small, but powerful, beverage.

Now that Madam had her coffee, the real test began: how long would she stay?

As a European, if her visit was short, it would be a sign of disappointment. But if she lingered a while, it would signal her approval for not only the coffee, but the whole experience.

To my relief, she stayed—a good long while in fact. As she got up to leave, she expressed her thanks and promised to be back. “I have found my new place.”

“I’m glad to hear it!” I smiled. “You’re always welcome.”

Alas, Madam never did return. Within a few weeks, fire consumed our little shop. We lost the photos of family and friends. We lost the tables and chairs. We lost my daughter’s collection of Nancy Drew books and my favorite PG Wodehouse. We lost the demitasse and the Simonelli. But worst of all, we lost the space. It was a good space. A place of happiness, peace, and memory.

When you walked into our space, all the silly hyphenated labels we give each other today melted away. We were just friends and neighbors jumping off the treadmill of modern life long enough to breathe a bit, smile at each other, and remember what all of this is about.

It was never just about the coffee.

A few days following the fire, I was perusing several customers’ condolences on our social media account when I noticed one that surprised me…

I am so sorry for your loss. I came to your place only one time but that day was the best day for me. I was missing home (Italy) and having a terrible day. I just wanted a good espresso and decided to try your place. Those who have lived in or visited Italy knows what a good cappuccino or espresso should taste like. You guys nailed it!! You made my day and I THANK YOU for that. I loved talking to you and hearing your stories. That day I entered your shop sad and I came out rejoined! Thank you— Monica

No, Monica, thank you.