Monkey business

I saw a photograph the other day that gave me pause. It was the back side of small truck of the sort used throughout Asian countries to transport goods. The cargo area was filled with green coconuts, and balanced on the rails were two monkeys, one on each side, on high alert, as if they were guarding a cartload of gold bars.

The picture accompanied a story about coconut milk – specifically, a brand of coconut milk discontinued by Walmart after a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) report that claimed the brand in question used “forced monkey labor.”

“Reportedly, many monkeys are illegally abducted from their families when they’re just babies. They’re fitted with rigid metal collars and kept chained or tethered for extended periods,” PETA claimed. “Denied the freedom to move around, socialize with others, or do anything else that is important to them, these intelligent animals slowly lose their minds. Driven to desperation, they pace and circle endlessly on the barren, trash-strewn patches of dirt where they’re chained.”

I’ve always had a soft spot for animals, and cannot abide any animal being mistreated. But I find the suggestion that a monkey can be forced to do anything downright laughable.

Monkeys have fascinated me from early times. One of my grandmothers gave me a monkey doll she’d made from a sock – exactly the sort that I have seen for many years since. I loved that sock monkey, and kept it around for years. I imagine I still have it somewhere.

A few years later, a man who lived up the street built a large cage on a vacant lot next to his house, and shortly thereafter, a monkey appeared inside the habitat. When I discovered it, I pedaled my bicycle home as fast as I could and ran into the house to tell my mother all about it.

“You stay away from that monkey,” she said sternly, and then launched into a lengthy lecture about monkey danger, insurance liability, and something called “attractive nuisance.”

But telling an 11-year-old boy to stay away from a monkey is a fool’s errand. A monkey is essentially an 11-year-old boy gone wrong, so the lure was inevitable. The monkey would hoot and screech and make stupid faces. It could not keep its hands – and they are hands, I don’t care what anthropologists say – off its genitals. And occasionally, it would throw feces at you, and you had to be quick to get out of the way. It was a great strategy to improve one’s dodgeball skills.

I like to think that monkey and I became friends. I began to carry gumballs in my pockets and would share them with the monkey, who never seemed to grasp the concept of chewing gum, and would simply swallow his gumball and beg for another. One day my mother was driving up the street toward the A&P and saw me at the monkey’s cage. She slowed and hollered at me, and when she got home, she read me the riot act.

Several years ago, I traveled to Bangkok with a group of editorial writers to attend the World AIDS Conference, then on into Cambodia and India. I could go on and on about the conference and various experiences, but one thing that sticks with me is the general attitude toward animals in those countries. More than once I saw an elephant sauntering down a busy Bangkok street. And in Cambodia and India, monkeys are as ubiquitous as squirrels. And apparently exponentially more destructive.

Being a newspaper guy, I would always pick up a local paper when I could find one in English. And in several different papers, I came across small local monkey-centric stories – most involving strategies to protect against monkey mayhem and the expense involved. Municipal governments spend a great deal to “monkey-proof” traffic cams, directional signals, and street lighting.

Even pest control companies have an angle: “Invest in high quality anti-monkey spikes and enjoy a peaceful life!”

When I checked into my room at a Raffles hotel in Siem Reap, I was welcomed by a fresh lotus blossom and an engraved card suggesting I keep the balcony doors closed to keep mosquitoes and monkeys out of my room.

On the street one day in New Delhi, I noticed a relatively large monkey loping along the top of a wall above the sidewalk. I don’t know what type of monkey it was, but it was about the size of a kindergartener. A stranger who spoke English saw me notice the monkey and rushed over and grabbed my arm: “Do not make eye contact with the monkey! They are very aggressive, and will attack you!”

Just after that, the monkey had zeroed in on someone else and, as we say in south Alabama, “bowed up.” The monkey feigned a rush toward the person who’d dared to look at him, and cackled as they ran away.

All those years later, I found a new appreciation for my mother’s adverse reaction to the news of the arrival of Mr. Jefferson’s monkey to the neighborhood. In my experience, they’re mean, dirty, obsessed by scatology, and occasionally obscene – not unlike an 11-year-old boy.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

