Music in the air

We went downtown last week to join a group of people in Porter Park to watch a short documentary on the 2020 Wiregrass Blues Society Honoree Jay Carrington Scott. Jay Scott came to Dothan with his family in the early 70s and soon found a place in the local music scene before his immense talent took him to clubs and studios all over the South and beyond, and onto the master tapes of recordings such as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “What’s Your Name?,” Alicia Bridges’ disco hit “I Love the Nightlife,” and Melissa Manchester’s “Whenever I Call You Friend,” among others.
Porter Park is a known as a “pocket park,” landscaped in the void created by a razed building on North Foster Street just behind the former First National Bank building. The film was shown on an inflatable screen against a remaining wall, and perched on lawn chairs in the grassy park was an assortment of Scott’s friends and family, as well as well-known local music personalities.
Seeing all those familiar faces sent me on a stroll down Memory Lane, and raised a question — Why aren’t there more venues for live music in our neck of the woods?
We don’t necessarily need a new, state-of-the-art concert hall. One of my favorite venues is an old single-screen neighborhood movie theatre in Atlanta’s Five Points area. The Variety Playhouse, in pre-pandemic days, would have several shows each month with artists from a constellation of genres. It’s a small, intimate, and comfortable place to hear live music, and the atmosphere is calm and subdued. In other words, near perfect. The only drawback is that it’s 200 miles away. I’ve seen several artists there — Lucia Micarelli, Rickie Lee Jones, Hot Tuna, and others — and I’ve missed far more because it’s difficult to break away to attend a show bookended with four-hour drives.
Similar to the Variety Playhouse is a closer venue in Tallahassee created from a repurposed building. A former A&P grocery store was transformed into The Moon, and its owner/operators run all sorts of performances across their stage — sometimes two completely different shows in the same night.
My only experience with The Moon is my favorite Hot Tuna show. The core of the group is guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bass player Jack Casady. Jorma and Jack were original members of Jefferson Airplane in the 1960s, and epitomized rock’n’roll players of the day – thin as reeds with long,unkempt hair, wringing raucous sounds from their guitars. Now they’re distinguished elderly gentlemen — Jorma’s 80; Jack is 77 — but they still tour like crazy, and when they’re not on the road, Jorma and a rotating collection of friends perform at his guitar camp, Fur Peace Ranch. During the pandemic, Fur Peace would live-stream shows each week.
Jorma loves the old-timey music, and a Hot Tuna performance usually features one set of acoustic tunes he has resurrected from the songbooks of old blues players. The second set is plugged in, with louder electric numbers.
While a typical Tuna show is just Jack, Jorma, and mandolin player Barry Mitterhoff, this particular show included drummer Skoota Warren, and a guest, G.E. Smith, former music director of Saturday Night Live. Jim Lauderdale and Charlie Musselwhite popped in on a few songs as well.
It was a tremendous show, and it ran like clockwork, ending at 10 p.m. Within the hour, Moon staff would transform the venue for Disco Night, a late-night dance party for a younger crowd.
As we in the gray-haired brigade made our way to the exits, a couple ahead of us — man and woman clad in denim and suede, with matching shoulder-length silver manes — encountered a young coed with a spray-set coif and skirt that barely covered the curve of her bottom.
The man leaned toward his companion and said, perhaps a bit louder than necessary, “She ain’t a Tuna fan.”
