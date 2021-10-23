Music in the air

We went downtown last week to join a group of people in Porter Park to watch a short documentary on the 2020 Wiregrass Blues Society Honoree Jay Carrington Scott. Jay Scott came to Dothan with his family in the early 70s and soon found a place in the local music scene before his immense talent took him to clubs and studios all over the South and beyond, and onto the master tapes of recordings such as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “What’s Your Name?,” Alicia Bridges’ disco hit “I Love the Nightlife,” and Melissa Manchester’s “Whenever I Call You Friend,” among others.

Porter Park is a known as a “pocket park,” landscaped in the void created by a razed building on North Foster Street just behind the former First National Bank building. The film was shown on an inflatable screen against a remaining wall, and perched on lawn chairs in the grassy park was an assortment of Scott’s friends and family, as well as well-known local music personalities.

Seeing all those familiar faces sent me on a stroll down Memory Lane, and raised a question — Why aren’t there more venues for live music in our neck of the woods?