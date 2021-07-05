My concerns: Zippers and pepper shakers

We can pick up a hand sized device and contact someone 2,000 miles away but we can’t manufacture a dependable zipper. For years I counted zippers as one of the few constants in my life. No longer. When your constants change, anxiety ensues.

Which brings me to my second failure of a common object that has ceased to function as it did for years. You know what I’m talking about because you, too, have had to deal with it. Of course I am speaking about your basic, every day pepper shaker.

Remember when you could turn up a pepper shaker and pepper would come out? Those days are gone. Some restaurants have gone to the tabletop mini-pepper grinder wherein you twist the top and purportedly pepper comes out.

Since when do I need to exert physical strain to get a bit of pepper? More commonly the old pepper shaker sits on the table. You pick it up, shake it gently at first and then vigorously to no avail. Eventually you have to take the top off the cursed thing and risk pouring an inch tall pile of pepper on your food.

Here are but two instances of things that for years we took for granted. We used them, they worked. They were dependable and we didn’t have to wonder whether we could encase ourselves in cold weather or season our food without battling a twist off top.