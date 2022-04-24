My food selections differ from Bones

Occasionally Mable, my lovely bride, will jump into her trusty chariot, the Silver Bullet, and haul off for Franklin, Tennessee. As an aside, we have named her car after the Lone Ranger’s horse because most of the time it’s Hi Yo Silver, away…to who knows where.

At any rate, her frequent trips are usually a few days but the most recent sortie was scheduled to be longer and in fact wound up extending for 10 days.

Mable always leaves me with what she calls survival rations. These are things she cooks before she leaves and sticks in the fridge or casseroles and the like that I can mindlessly put in the oven and cook for a while at the universal temperature of 350 degrees. This trip was no different.

I had a nice stock of tasty stuff on tap but some of the necessities were in low supply. Off to the grocery from whence I returned with 3 pints of Haagen-Dazs ice cream, a 5 pound box of ginger snaps, some wonderful fresh baked bread and half a dozen bags of kettle cooked potato chips. I was ready to face the future and life was good when the phone rang...about 5:30...just as I was washing down the last ginger snap of my snack with a glass of whole milk.

I glanced at the caller ID and saw the name “Bones Cricket”. Now, Bones has been my doctor for years and for years I have blithely ignored pretty much everything he has told me with the possible exception of the recommendation to drink more red wine. Over the decades Bones has advocated such radical ideas as “lose weight, get more exercise, eat more veggies and less Pineapple/Coconut ice cream.” Of course these suggestions were quickly discarded as the rantings of an extreme, perhaps even vegan, food boss.

This time Bones said, “Norm, got the results of your blood work and your prognosis is death with lingering complications.” Strangely enough this grabbed my attention. He then proceeded to list all of the things I could no longer eat which naturally included everything I had just brought home from the store and was so looking forward to eating. Bottom line, anything I enjoyed was now forbidden.

The word, death, made me perk up my ears. It was out with all that I enjoyed and back to the store for new provender. Most of the new stuff I decided to grill and put in the now barren wasteland of the fridge. In went the Boston butt, the steak, the pork chops and the Italian sausage. The plan was to pick one, microwave it to loosen it up a bit and go face down. Meat was everywhere.

Mable finally rolled back to the lodge and in due course looked in the fridge. “Hmmm,” she offered, “The fridge is certainly brown.” I’m not sure what she meant by that but I feel Cricket would be proud. Onward.