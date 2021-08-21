My mind has a mind of its own

I awoke the other day to the sound of music, as clear and melodic as any I’ve ever heard.
“I’m an old cowhand, from the Rio Grande
“But my legs ain’t bowed, and my cheeks ain’t tanned …”
It’s not the first time that particular ditty has bounced around in my head, and it won’t likely be the last. I’ve never known where it came from, where I might have heard it, or if I made it up. It’s just been those few words on endless repeat.
After a while, my mind tried some strategies to shed itself of the tune, and tried this:
“Hmm hmm hmm HAND;
“Hmm hmm hmm GRANDE;
“Hmm hmm hmm BOWED;
“Hmm hmm hmm TANNED!”
Hours later I realized it had stopped. I did a quick Google search, and discovered it’s a song from a Bing Crosby movie from the 1930s that I’ve never seen. There are many more verses; mercifully, I’d apparently never heard those, else the whole song would play repeatedly.
This is not new. I’ve suffered these stuck verses all my life. Some, like “Hey Jude” or “Theme from Shaft” are welcomed. Others are as bad as a toothache; no one wants an internal soundtrack looping “Wildfire,” “Afternoon Delight,” or “Pilot of the Airwaves.”
For a while I thought something must be wrong with me, but I was able to disabuse myself of that notion early on, when classmates confessed the same affliction. Soon we started suggesting obnoxious songs hoping to trigger the loop in others.
Head music. Ear worms. "Sticky music," Oliver Sacks said. What it was called didn’t really matter. Everyone knows what you’re talking about. Involuntary Music Imagery, the academics call it. It’s such a pervasive and mysterious phenomenon that scientists have published numerous studies in attempts to determine what makes it start and what might make it stop.
Good luck with that. Mine usually just appear. I have identified only one trigger. If I’m playing bingo, I can count on one maddening head song with the random selection of a particular bingo ball: As soon as the caller announces “B-Four,” an internal voice picks up the opening cadence of “Crystal Ship” – “you…slip…INTO…un-con-SCIOUSNESS…” It’s made me detest The Doors.
My sister had a car that would initiate with a three-note chime in the same key as a popular song I’ve now forgotten. Weekends spent visiting them were accompanied by a three-day earworm of that particular tune.
There have been times that a snippet of music dancing around in my mind has driven me to near obsession. For years, I would occasionally be vexed by a melody I could not identify. It would appear as an earworm and stay for hours. Sometimes, if it was active when I went to bed, it would still be there when I woke up the next day.
One evening I was at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for opening night for one of the shows, and in the lobby were a cellist and piano player providing background music while people mingled. Suddenly I recognized a melody – they were playing my earworm! Before they finished the piece, the lights signaled the final warning for show time, and I had to go into the theatre before I could ask what they played. Weeks later, I tracked down the name of one of the musicians and sent a letter requesting the name of the piece. I was thrilled to get a response. Strangely, I haven’t had that earworm since.
But there are plenty of others, a near-constant playlist of half-verses and musical clauses, many of which spring from unknown places, likely overheard when I wasn’t paying attention and filed away for later torment. My beleaguered brain will often shout phrases over and over and over again:
“Where’s the playground, Susie? You’re the one who really ought to know your way around!”
“Love is like ox-uh-jun!”
“Oo eee oo ah-ah, ding, dang, walla-walla bing bang…”
“…convenient across the Wiregrass area, safe and efficient in all we do, we’re the one-stop, quick-shop, make-you-smile-store AW Herndon Citgo Food Mart, making life easier for youuuuu … Herndon Citgo”
“And I could walk five hundred miles and I would walk five hundred more …”
“On the wings of a snow (bomp bomp) white (bomp bomp) dove …”
“…if not for the spirit of our fearless crew, the Minnow would be lost, the Minnow would be lost…”
“…his jewelry and watches make Dothan people glad …”
“Sunriiiiissssssse, sunset! Sunriiiisse, sunset!”
For some reason, I’m overwhelmed by an urge to resurrect a bit of elementary school mischief and leave you with a cognitive itch of your own, but there may not be many who will remember “Hello muddah, hello faddah.”
