My mind has a mind of its own

For a while I thought something must be wrong with me, but I was able to disabuse myself of that notion early on, when classmates confessed the same affliction. Soon we started suggesting obnoxious songs hoping to trigger the loop in others.

Head music. Ear worms. "Sticky music," Oliver Sacks said. What it was called didn’t really matter. Everyone knows what you’re talking about. Involuntary Music Imagery, the academics call it. It’s such a pervasive and mysterious phenomenon that scientists have published numerous studies in attempts to determine what makes it start and what might make it stop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Good luck with that. Mine usually just appear. I have identified only one trigger. If I’m playing bingo, I can count on one maddening head song with the random selection of a particular bingo ball: As soon as the caller announces “B-Four,” an internal voice picks up the opening cadence of “Crystal Ship” – “you…slip…INTO…un-con-SCIOUSNESS…” It’s made me detest The Doors.

My sister had a car that would initiate with a three-note chime in the same key as a popular song I’ve now forgotten. Weekends spent visiting them were accompanied by a three-day earworm of that particular tune.