Need help recruiting workers? Follow these ideas from Alabama business leaders

“It’s not about recruitment, it’s about the labor pool,” says Christy Knowles, Coosa Valley Medical Center. Knowles realized those challenges in 2002 and quickly identified the need for a labor pool development strategy. So, how do you develop a labor pool? Use the profuse resources available to you, and don’t be afraid to try something new. “We try 50 things, and five of them may work,” says Knowles, while adding Coosa Valley Medical Center is happy with those results.

Knowles has gotten Coosa Valley Medical involved with their local regional workforce council and participates in the local WOW (Worlds of Work) event every year. She encouraged other businesses listening to do the same, pointing out that it’s an opportunity to get in front of thousands of students at one time, and no other recruitment opportunity can produce interactions on that scale.

They have also worked closely with their local career centers and created their own Health Occupation Teen Class for middle and high school students and have hired several employees out of the program.

As more businesses chimed in during the panel discussion, an emerging theme presented itself — implement different recruiting strategies based on the workforce you need to hire, and the age of the talent you are trying to attract since there are currently four generations in the labor pool.