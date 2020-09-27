Need help recruiting workers? Follow these ideas from Alabama business leaders

Rarely a day goes by where I am not asked, “We need help finding workers. Do you have any suggestions?” The immediate answer is always “yes,” but the details and the work involved are challenging, time-consuming and often have many twists and turns.
Businesses across Dothan, Houston County ,and southeast Alabama are facing both short-term and long-term issues in keeping a fully trained and viable workforce. Statistics show that within 50 miles of Dothan there are almost 3,000 open jobs. So, what is the strategy for any small, medium, or large business to find the right folks? There is no straight line to that answer, but there are some key things that can help.
Recently, AlabamaWorks held its annual conference for 2020 – virtually. Business leaders, state agencies, workforce councils, economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, and community organizations came together to learn best practices and advice on navigating Alabama’s abundant workforce development resources. One panel, The Workforce Recruiting Strategies, comprised business leaders from across the state in rural areas who have faced the uphill battle of recruitment that many of our companies in southeast Alabama deal with daily.
Some key insights from the panel discussion follow, and I want to encourage southeast Alabama businesses to try something new, perhaps a best practice from others on the front lines dealing with the same labor challenges. Although trying something new can be scary, it can also be very rewarding. The rewards may not be instant like running a sprint, but rather longer and more sustained like completing a marathon.
“It’s not about recruitment, it’s about the labor pool,” says Christy Knowles, Coosa Valley Medical Center. Knowles realized those challenges in 2002 and quickly identified the need for a labor pool development strategy. So, how do you develop a labor pool? Use the profuse resources available to you, and don’t be afraid to try something new. “We try 50 things, and five of them may work,” says Knowles, while adding Coosa Valley Medical Center is happy with those results.
Knowles has gotten Coosa Valley Medical involved with their local regional workforce council and participates in the local WOW (Worlds of Work) event every year. She encouraged other businesses listening to do the same, pointing out that it’s an opportunity to get in front of thousands of students at one time, and no other recruitment opportunity can produce interactions on that scale.
They have also worked closely with their local career centers and created their own Health Occupation Teen Class for middle and high school students and have hired several employees out of the program.
As more businesses chimed in during the panel discussion, an emerging theme presented itself — implement different recruiting strategies based on the workforce you need to hire, and the age of the talent you are trying to attract since there are currently four generations in the labor pool.
“We have different recruitment strategies for hourly and salary,” says Meredith Heath, with AM/NS Steel where they have readily available candidates for hourly employment, and a scarcity of applicants with salaried positions, which requires different recruitment approaches. Additionally, AM/NS retains more of their hourly employees than they do salaried positions.
Like most companies, for salary employees and employees of the two older workforce generations, conversations are centered around benefits, flexibility, work-from-home options and how well your company takes care of its employees.
But what if the situation is reversed and you don’t have a labor pool to hire from?
“We spent time looking at why people were leaving and started addressing it,” says Larry Burton of Wellborn Cabinet, which is the largest cabinet manufacturer in the US, and manages to get 1,400 employees to drive 30 minutes one way to work every day.
Wellborn Cabinet knew they had to bring the people to them and set long-term strategies in motion to move toward becoming not just a place people wanted to work, but THE place people wanted to work in Clay County.
Their benefits for employees and amenities are extensive – hiring bonuses, Pal Pay bonuses for getting your friends hired, on-site daycare for up to 120 children, First-Aid Clinic with a full-time nurse practitioner and RN, recreation areas, ride share programs, cafeteria, modern workout facility, even a 35-acre fishing pond open to employees, and a skeet shooting range.
Understandably you may not have room to add a fishing pond to your property, but other best practices emerged from the conversation, like re-recruiting your internal team first and understanding that current employees are your biggest billboards for better or worse.
Coosa Valley Medical Center worked with its local community college to set up a Ready to Work, or RTW, program on campus, and gave additional pay to existing employees for attending classes. RTW teaches Coosa’s employees entry-level employment skills and valuable soft-skills that have worked out great for its team.
One of the first things Wellborn Cabinet did to change their culture was start a mentoring program for new hires, and assign “mentor checkers” to hold the mentor and mentees accountable with their supervisor. As a result, this singlehandedly increased new hire retention by 35 percent.
In conclusion, if a company finds itself unsure where to start, the panel’s advice was to go back to the basics – enhance cross training opportunities, have a sense of urgency when you hire, put everything on social media, and go to all of the programs that produce the workers you need.
To learn how Southeast AlabamaWorks can provide solutions to your workforce challenges or to get more involved in the regional workforce council, contact the team at 334-792-5138.
Dean M. Mitchell is the executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, serves as chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and on the Southeast AlabamaWorks Board.
