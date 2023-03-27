Now that the kids are away, my inspiration for articles has been somewhat depleted. True, Mable continues her daily education and discipline of Norm and people are still doing goofy things that alternately irritate and amuse me. I find the dogs are a constant source of new material.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new unexpected twist arrives.

Now Pudsey, the Schnauzer of Doom, has become a bonafide member of the Prozac Nation. That’s right; he has his very own prescription of Prozac.

All of us have heard of Prozac. I don’t claim to understand what Prozac does but I have heard that it is for lack of a better term, a mood stabilizer.

Apparently Prozac takes away some of the highs and lows of daily existence. In Pudsey’s case, his personal physician diagnosed him with obsessive/compulsive disorder. I could have told you that but then how would the doctor have made his boat payment?

Pudsey has developed the habit of repetitively licking the same spot on his left leg. Over the months a black lesion the size of a quarter has emerged and threatens to turn malignant. The doctor has told us that a good hosing with Prozac will help him break the habit so off we go.

When I went to fill the prescription, the pharmacist asked me what his phone number was and whether this charge covered by his health insurance plan.

After trying to bluff my way through getting Blue Cross to pick up the tab, I was finally forced to admit that Pudsey was of the canine persuasion. The pharmacist said he thought Pudsey was an unusual name for a child but he had seen worse.

After a few days on Prozac I can report Pudsey has indeed had a leveling of his moods. Formerly he had snapped and barked at everybody except Mable and myownself. Since the Prozac started he snaps at us also. I suppose I should be encouraged by his equal treatment for all but I sure am going to miss them two fingers on my right hand.

Medical science in the 21st century is a wonderful thing. We have made great progress in the treatment of coronary disease, diabetes, and many types of cancers. I know my cholesterol numbers, my blood pressure, and my triglyceride levels. Now, I have a dog on Prozac.

Obviously I only have one problem left. Somehow I must obtain a Social Security number for Pudsey and then convince Blue Cross I have a gray 18-pound daughter who is in dire need of a prescription drug. After some of the problems I’ve had with the two legged kids this should be a piece of cake. If all else fails, I’ll just take the Prozac myself to help me get over the depression resulting from the insurance company’s refusal to cover Pudsey. Not a bad downside all things considered.

Onward.