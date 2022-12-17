Night sky gazing - 'Look, it's Cosmo's moon!'

Earlier this month, there was an odd cast to the night sky, and I was particularly cheered to look up and find a seemingly larger than usual full moon, hanging like a spotlight in the eastern sky.

“Look,” I said to myself. “It’s Cosmo’s moon!”

It’s what I always say when I see a giant moon, even if I just say it to myself. It’s a line from Moonstruck, a movie from the mid 1980s. The story escapes me, as does whatever led to the line, but I remember the delivery. The speaker is simply awestruck by the way the moon presented itself.

I feel the same way, and always have. I grew up when space exploration was coming into its own, and remember the excitement over the possibility of mankind making it to the moon, and the exaltation when it finally happened. My heroes weren’t sports stars. There was an autographed photo of Bart Starr on my wall, and a pennant for the Baltimore Colts, but only because there wasn’t the same PR for astronauts. Also pinned to the wall was a poster of the moon that I had pulled out of a National Geographic magazine. I was intrigued to find that every slight change in the surface topography had been noted and named. Not regular names like Starkville or Williamsburg, but weird ones, like Palus Epidemiarum (“Marsh of Epidemics”), Sinus Medii (“Bay of The Center”), and Vallis Schrödinger (“Schrödinger Valley”).

One thing my little grade-school brain couldn’t quite grasp was how they could create such a detailed map of a place no one had yet been?

Several nights ago, I had a vivid dream of going to the moon. I would have thought that, having read so much about the Apollo program and seen photos and film footage of Mission Control, I would dream up a control center that looked like a college fraternity’s reunion in the early ‘60s -- middle-aged Caucasian men, near identical with their crewcuts, short-sleeved white dress shirts and ties, beneath a stratification of blue smoke from dozens of smoldering Chesterfields.

Instead I found my dream self in a cave surrounded by old bearded men in what appeared to be wizards’ costumes. Even in my dream I knew immediately where I was; it basically the opening scene of a 12-minute film I’d seen years ago, Le Voyage dans la Lune, by French filmmaker Georges Méliès in 1902. I’ve always remembered that little movie because, while the effects seem cheesy by today’s standards, they must’ve been out-of-this-world 120 years ago.

I awoke with the dream still fresh in my mind, and it made me wonder why my subconscious would send me off on an oddball moon trip.

Over the last few days, I’ve realized that my interest in space is still with me. I don’t make a point to track down celestial events, but if I happen to see a lunar eclipse, a meteor shower, a comet, or Cosmo’s moon, I’m probably going to stop and watch a while. A year or two ago, having heard reference to the space station overhead, I set an alarm on my watch and went outside to see it. I made sure I got out there early, since I had no idea what I was looking for and had no confidence that I was looking in the right direction. After a short while, a movement to my left caught my attention, and I watched as the space station arced across the sky and out of sight. It makes me feel like a kid again, like I’m back in the driveway on Deborah Street in flannel pajamas and barefooted, to watch the Eclipse of the Moon, which I pronounced, “EE-clips.

It awakened the child in me, along with the sort of questions I must have asked but never really got an answer to: “Wow, that’s fast! Is the space station moving, or are we moving and the space station is still? Or maybe the Earth is spinning one way and the space station is propelling itself with rocket fuel in the other direction which makes it seem like it’s going faster than it really is? Is this like those math questions about how long something would take after a train leaves the station?”