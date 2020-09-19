No fair? No fair!

The parade wound through downtown streets, not along Main Street as it does these days. Parade-goers were closer together, and it seemed like every warm body from 10 counties was gathered on the sidewalks of Foster and St. Andrews streets. It’s difficult to quantify the crowd. I once asked longtime Eagle and Progress reporter Vic Bubbett what sort of formula was used to gauge the size of the crowd. I told him I imagined someone counting the number of people sitting outside one storefront, and then multiplying it by the number of storefronts on the block, and blocks in the parade, and so forth. I didn’t even get the sentence out before Vic was shaking his head. “Noooo,” he said. “Nothing that complicated. I don’t know what others do, but I look at what was reported last year, and then add 10 or 20 percent to it.”