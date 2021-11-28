No Twilight movies back in the day

I have always had an affinity for high school kids. They are old enough to take some heat but don’t yet have the self-confidence to verbally spar with an adult. A little bit one sided? Sure, but that’s what makes it so much fun.
There was a time when the 15 and 16-year old boys would literally line up in front of me much like acolytes attending a Cardinal. This occurred on Sunday mornings before church so the comparison is valid. Each kid would step forward, receive an insult about his haircut or shirt or shoes, bow his head in tribute and depart feeling as if he had received a Normish blessing in the form of a disparaging remark. I loved it, they loved it, we all loved it.
Through this process, I got to know these kids and realize that under the bad shirts and goofy haircuts were good, smart people. Such has proven true as virtually all of these lads are family men and contributing to our society.
Alas, since F-Troop has departed the lodge, I no longer have regular contact with this demographic but I am disturbed by what I anecdotally hear. For reasons unknown, this crowd is attracted to vampires, werewolves and Zombies.
As far back as I can remember we have had werewolves and vampires. Now and then a Zombie would show up but he was the exception. They were nothing more than the occasional movie villains. I will now enter unfamiliar territory because what I know firsthand about the current craze is limited. I have picked up a few notions by osmosis.
The Twilight movies have been the rage among teenagers and young adults. I hear they are about vampires and werewolves...or vampires...or werewolves...whatever the case, the movies have been hugely popular and sequels have been spawned by the hundreds.
I was flipping through the channels and came across a show called The Walking Dead. Wonderful! I thought to myself, a show about Georgia Tech’s 2021 football season. Not quite, turns out The Walking Dead is a Zombie-fest and is just one of several on the tube. Supposedly it has a large audience.
Norm’s disciples would never be misled by the likes of the Twilight crew. They understood that Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca were the ideals to emulate. None of this mystical blood suckers deal. No, sir, they looked up to real heroes instead of characters that might develop mange as a plot complication.
Most of you know that I wish it was still 1964. Things were simpler, more innocent and other than the very real chance you would be immolated in a nuclear holocaust , life was good. I can tell you this, the Normsters were more concerned with their bad shoes and ugly haircuts than whether they needed to worry about the full moon.
Once again, looking for the positives as I always do, if there is a Zombie apocalypse today’s kids will know how to deal with it. At least there’s that. Onward.