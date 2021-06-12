Not quite ready for the rocking chair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One day last week, we stopped in at a favorite mom-and-pop restaurant owned by our friend Lisa and her family. Lisa was moving steadily from one table to the next, clearing dishes and wiping tabletops, and I commented on her hard work. “I’m blessed to have it,” she said. “After eight months with our dining room closed, I’m just happy to be here.”

It really made me think about my own work. I write, and when I am not writing, I am thinking about writing. In between, I edit. Write, write, edit, edit, rinse and repeat. One thing people don’t realize about writing is that much of it goes on in the back of one’s mind. You may not actually be mashing buttons on a keyboard, but you’re working out a linear narrative in the back of your mind or, at the very least, a rough outline of the idea you hope to convey.

That’s a lot different from pulling wire through conduit, wrestling a nail gun on a hot roof, or schlepping heavy trays of food to impatient, hungry diners, but it’s work just the same. We put in our hours and collect our pay. But there’s more. It gives us a sense of purpose, and of satisfaction.