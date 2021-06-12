Not quite ready for the rocking chair

People ask me a lot about retirement, and it always takes me by surprise. Despite a constant barrage of emails from various financial planners and weekly snail mail from the AARP, it’s not something that’s on my radar. But I’ve passed a certain age, as have my peers, and if it’s on their minds, they assume it’s on mine as well.
There are many things that don’t occupy my thoughts. I never know how much I’ve paid for gasoline. I don’t know what’s a reasonable price for asparagus or peas or corn or tomatoes, although I buy all that stuff routinely. I rarely think about politics or football or NASCAR or basketball, because I don’t care about that stuff. I got a degree from Auburn, but don’t bleed orange and blue. I don’t love or hate the Crimson Tide. When people speak of The Bear, I have to remind myself that they’re probably not talking about Owsley “Bear” Stanley, infamous illicit chemist of the 1960s.
And I don’t think about retirement.
Truth be told, I don’t want to think about it — at least not the traditional notion of retirement. The idea that I would wake up each morning without purpose is frightening.
Apparently I’m not alone. I know a lot of people who are retired, but few if any of them sit around all day with nothing to do. Often they take other jobs, or volunteer, or start projects. Some folks spend their time doing things for others who are unable, and they wind up working longer and harder than they ever did on the job.
One day last week, we stopped in at a favorite mom-and-pop restaurant owned by our friend Lisa and her family. Lisa was moving steadily from one table to the next, clearing dishes and wiping tabletops, and I commented on her hard work. “I’m blessed to have it,” she said. “After eight months with our dining room closed, I’m just happy to be here.”
It really made me think about my own work. I write, and when I am not writing, I am thinking about writing. In between, I edit. Write, write, edit, edit, rinse and repeat. One thing people don’t realize about writing is that much of it goes on in the back of one’s mind. You may not actually be mashing buttons on a keyboard, but you’re working out a linear narrative in the back of your mind or, at the very least, a rough outline of the idea you hope to convey.
That’s a lot different from pulling wire through conduit, wrestling a nail gun on a hot roof, or schlepping heavy trays of food to impatient, hungry diners, but it’s work just the same. We put in our hours and collect our pay. But there’s more. It gives us a sense of purpose, and of satisfaction.
I have worked consistently since I got a paper route in the sixth grade, and I have had more jobs than I care to remember. Some were fulfilling; others, not so much. Many are better forgotten. I want to think that my parents were right all those times they said the same thing when I complained that I didn’t want to do something: “It’ll build character,” they’d say. I’m not convinced they weren’t pulling my leg.
The one thing that did get built, at least as far as I am aware, is compulsion. I write every day, and have done so, almost without fail, for decades. Most days it’s hands on a keyboard for long stretches. Often it’s notes in my phone, texts, or social media posts. I have notebooks scattered everywhere, and something to write with is usually within arm’s reach. I take notes on trips. I often get up in the middle of the night and squint at a glowing computer screen trying to save a thought. I’m picky about what I write with. I mourn my old Blackberry with its ergonomic physical keyboard; smartphones have improved, but smartphone keyboards fall short. I prefer fountain pens or well-chosen pencils. And I favor a keyboard with mechanical switches beneath the keys rather than the squishy, silent, low-profile Chiclets.
I can’t imagine giving that up, ever — even if I do decide to give up the old 9-to-5 at some point.
