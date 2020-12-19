Not the usual Christmas, but perfect

I sent a message to my sisters the other day telling them I wasn’t going to ship anything ahead of Christmas, and suggesting that we swap whatever next time we all get together. Part of the rationale is that everything seems to be moving slowly with the mail and shipping, both because of an explosion of online pandemic shopping and the rush to move coronavirus vaccine all over the country. That, and the realization that one more thing would make my to-do list seem insurmountable. I’m sure others feel the same way.

However, this week a box arrived from my younger sister, Susan, aka Q. Both girls live with their husbands outside Atlanta in a small Gwinnett County town Q has called home for decades. Kathy and company moved there several years ago after her husband’s long Army career and a stretch in Arizona. The girls have built new traditions, one of which is an annual Christmas baking event in which they create many of the goodies from our childhood. The package was filled with containers of cookies and cheese straws. Manna from heaven!