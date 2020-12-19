Not the usual Christmas, but perfect

I sent a message to my sisters the other day telling them I wasn’t going to ship anything ahead of Christmas, and suggesting that we swap whatever next time we all get together. Part of the rationale is that everything seems to be moving slowly with the mail and shipping, both because of an explosion of online pandemic shopping and the rush to move coronavirus vaccine all over the country. That, and the realization that one more thing would make my to-do list seem insurmountable. I’m sure others feel the same way.
However, this week a box arrived from my younger sister, Susan, aka Q. Both girls live with their husbands outside Atlanta in a small Gwinnett County town Q has called home for decades. Kathy and company moved there several years ago after her husband’s long Army career and a stretch in Arizona. The girls have built new traditions, one of which is an annual Christmas baking event in which they create many of the goodies from our childhood. The package was filled with containers of cookies and cheese straws. Manna from heaven!
From my perspective, the Christmas goodies have always been the best part of the holidays. I love walking into a bright kitchen from the brisk outdoors and being enveloped with the sweet warm hug of baking cookies, brownies, or cheese straws. There’s no substitute for that, and sadly, traditions aren’t forever. My mother has been gone for several years, and the kitchen of my childhood has long been part of another family’s sepia-tinged memories.
But there are many, many other fleeting recollections that hold a place in my heart, like holiday gatherings at Mary Sue’s house, where the dining table was laden with sumptuous dips and cheeseballs, Doris Cohn’s marzipan and pfeffernüsse, smoked oysters, icy shots of aquavit, and steaming spiced holiday cheer from a gleaming brass samovar, served up in a translucent china cup as thin as an eggshell.
Support Local Journalism
We’ve spent several Christmases at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, sipping egg nog and coffee in the hexagonal wooden lobby between a roaring fire and a soaring Christmas tree while uniformed bellmen straighten the tassels of Oriental rugs with special rakes.
I’ve held lighted candles with paper wax guards during prayer in darkened sanctuaries all over the South. One of my favorite vignettes took place in Amory, Mississippi, outside a Methodist Church before the Christmas Eve service. I had arrived first and was waiting for the others, who were delayed by a fire truck tending to burning grass near the church driveway. An elderly man walking from his car to the church stopped next to me, and his gaze followed the smoke to the street. Then he turned to me and said in a thick northeast Miss’ippi drawl, “They say the wise men came from a-fahr…”
We’ve trudged many a Christmas mile passing the time singing Christmas carols at the tops of our lungs, surprising ourselves by knowing all the words. We plan December around which church is having what musical program when, and are joyous when a congregation undertakes Handel’s Messiah.
Christmas this year is going to be radically different in that we’re staying put, and will exchange phone calls with loved ones because it’s not really wise to have the usual gatherings. So there’ll be no travel, no hustle and bustle, nowhere to be and no particular time to be there. We have goodies from “the seesters” and will whip up some of our own. We have some gifts to exchange, books to read, Netflix, Prime Video, and best of all, time with the person we each like best.
Sounds like a perfect holiday.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!