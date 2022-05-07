O good shepherd, feed my sheep

Jesus directed in John 21:17 to “Feed my sheep.” He assigned the task to Simon Peter, but followers for 2,000 years have taken the teaching as their own.

Most likely, he meant metaphorically, “Feed the sheep,” and not actually, “Feed the sheep.” However, I spend my Mondays through Fridays, plus one weekend per month, at Landmark Park. On Saturdays and Sundays, one of my responsibilities is to feed the sheep.

(Insert rimshot.)

I don’t particularly enjoy feeding the sheep, but also, I like feeding the sheep. I like that for about 15 minutes, twice each day, two days per month, I pretend that I’m Mrs. Farmer, circa 1890. I feed the other farm animals, too. I like saying, “I feed the farm animals,” as if I don’t have indoor plumbing or have never binged Netflix.

I like feeding when it’s too hot or too cold or too wet, so I can moan like Granny did, legitimately, in old age, “Lordy, I’m glad I don’t have to pick cotton today.” I look forward to moaning to my own grandchildren the woes of my imaginary farm life.

The hog smells like a hog. If he doesn’t have some mud, I’m supposed to climb over the split-rail fence into the cow pen and get the hose and make a puddle for him. I delight in complaining like I toted water from the well, clear across the pasture.

The cow is gentle and gracious. I say things to her like, “I’m coming, sweet girl” and “You’re so pretty.” She bats sad brown eyes at me. I like to feed her first, because she’s patient. The last shall be first, and all that. Usually, she’s last, because the donkey is bellowing at me. He’s an ass, but that’s his job.

To the hens, I demand, “Chaucer! Rabelais! Balzac!” amid their background chorus of “Pick a little. Talk a little. Pick a little. Talk a little. Cheep cheep cheep! Talk a lot. Pick a little more.” (This farm girl fancies songs from The Music Man.)

Ah, but the sheep. They are skittish and scare me that they’ll skedaddle when I open the gate. They look at me like I’ve done something that they might bleat about publicly if I don’t feed them right now, assuming they live long enough, because they’re probably going to starve immediately. I say, “You don’t even know me.” One of them is missing an ear. How can I take her seriously?

I lock up the feed room, plumb worn out from the total half hour of chores. With much ado, I dust my hands and boast, “I made like Jesus and fed the sheep.”

Yet.

I ponder about Jesus’s instruction about feeding the sheep, while feeding the sheep. (My co-workers have their own gospel-esque stories about searching for a lost sheep for three days, but I was on vacation, so that’s not my tale—and I might not ever get over that.)

I ponder about helping people and driving carpool and kind words and my smart mouth and hurt feelings and teachers and nurses and people who feed people and what difference in the world did I ever do for somebody else and children in foster care and Opie Taylor who wanted to buy a coat for his girlfriend and did I teach my children more by good example or bad example and what is it all for anyway?

Then, I remember the Facebook message from my 6th-grade buddy whose wit caused me continuously to write sentences in Mrs. Yelverton’s math class at Wilson Street: “Hey, young lady. You okay?”

And the brokenhearted beloved who names the hurting people whom she carries in her prayers.

And the flowers delivered when I needed to be reminded that I was cherished.

And the countless times I’ve responded, “I hope somebody does something nice for you today,” after somebody did something nice for me that day. After I’ve been fed.

And I determine, again, to feed the sheep.

The A-student, English-major Celeste declares, “Jesus and I are going to feed the sheep.”

The country-music lyricist wannabe Celeste drawls, “Me and Jesus gon’ feed the sheep!”

And, hopefully, more than just the literal ones at the park.

Celeste King Conner enjoys spending her days at the turn of the 20th century, then clocking back into 21st century conveniences at 5 p.m. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com. She’s probably binging Netflix.