On a moonlit drive

“…. I sat shotgun. I listened as Jimmy talked about the man we were going to see.

‘C.P. Austin’s a great guy. He’s been around. He can play the box man. I’m telling you he can play,’ he laughed. ‘He knows the blues. He’s been with all the greats, including Robert Johnson. Learned Key to the Highway from the man himself. And Crossroads. Plays Crossroads as close to the man himself as anybody I’ve ever heard.’

“In the back seat sat Steve Young, a brown-haired native of Newnan, Georgia, who grew up in Gadsden. He strummed his old Gibson that lay like a baby in his lap. His fingers worked the strings easily, getting to know it, feeling it, twisting the tuning knobs between runs. He too knew guitars. He had been to California, written songs, played in famous rock ‘n’ roll bands, and now he was down here in Montgomery, stopping over to earn a little money, relax, fill his creative jug with the right juices, and smell the magnolia. He was working as a 3 o’clock-in-the-morning milk route delivery man for Hall Brothers Dairy and picking and singing on the side.”

As they drove home toward Montgomery after a day and picking and singing on Austin’s porch, Young piped up from the back seat — “Y’all know this road has seven bridges?”