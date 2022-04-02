On the road to see the Colonel

I got to thinking about my friend Jack the other day. We’d embarked on a week-long trip to see various family members in two states, culminating in a reunion in Starkville for the occasion of the birthday of one of Bettye’s brothers. The first stop was Nashville – Gnashville, in my parlance – or, more accurately, Franklin, Tennessee. It was during this interminable drive that I thought of Jack, who in retirement liked nothing more than to hop in his Lincoln Town Car and “take a trip.” He’d pore over maps for weeks in advance, figuring out where he wanted to go, when he wanted to get there, and where he’d go next. He flew solo on these journeys, and I often wondered if he got more pleasure from the logistics than anything else. As I squirmed in my seat and checked my watch, I could not imagine that Jack liked driving that much.

We left relatively early, and realized that it was the first road trip since the pandemic began, or at least since our Hardee’s biscuit dispensary was replaced by a Chipotle and an oil change spot. I’d estimated about six hours for the trip; we paused briefly at the Ozark Hardee’s, had a bathroom break south of Montgomery and refueled just north of Birmingham. Still, several crashes and a stretch of paving delayed us time and again, and before we reached our destination, more than eight hours had passed.

I really despise driving long distances but I really like being somewhere else, so it’s an even tradeoff. On the other hand, I’m one of those journey-over-destination people; I’d rather stop at every distraction than try to set a land speed record to get where I’m going.

We were within an hour of Franklin when I saw an exit for Lynnville. It surprised me, and I made a mental note to check a map later. I don’t know much about Tennessee, but I knew a little about Lynnville.

The next day, while everyone else was otherwise occupied, I thought I’d make a quick run to Lynnville. A half-hour blast down the interstate, and I’d be eight miles from downtown Lynnville (population 300, more or less) and storefront of Col. Littleton, Purveyor of Fine Leather Goods and Accoutrements Made in America.

I pulled off a ragged and pothole-y I-65 at Exit 27, and headed west along a narrow ribbon of two-lane asphalt through gently rolling hills toward my destination, and was oddly excited to see a row of storefronts in buildings that could be close to 200 years old, with each window sporting Col. Littleton’s logo. Retail store, workshop, shipping – it appeared that the whole operation was on-site.

The Colonel runs a thriving online market selling a constellation of finely crafted leather goods from wallets and belts to exquisitely designed and crafted briefcases and travel bags. I purchased a small piece in a shop in Fairhope years ago – an odd change purse called a Tennessee Triangle, a supple leather parallelogram with two strategically-placed brass snaps. Three folds make it a perfect four-inch triangular pouch. I keep a few Tylenol in it.

Over the years, I’ve acquired several other pieces – a black belt, an eyeglasses case, a portfolio, and a sleeve for my insulated cup. I had another belt in mind, a brown one this time.

I reached for the front door remembering my first grocery shopping trip in college. I was hungry when I went to Kroger that day, and I spent a small fortune because everything I saw looked really good. I stepped inside and was embraced by the intoxicating aroma of finished leather, and warned myself not to go full-Kroger at the Colonel’s emporium.

That was easier said than done. The only things that didn’t speak to me were the belt cases for a knife – I don’t have a knife – and the leather can coozies, because I rarely drink from a can. But my greatest temptation was in the storefront window. It was the No. 5 Leather Travel Grip Bag, a gorgeous Gladstone bag created in the Colonel’s workshop in full-grain tobacco-colored buffalo hide with stunning accents of polished steer hide and brass fittings and an interior lined in calfskin. The clerk was about to ring up my belt and noticed me admiring the Gladstone. “I can wrap that up for you, too,” she said.

I hesitated, but only for a couple of beats. “No thanks,” I said. “I would be afraid to use it.”

I was somewhat proud to have gotten out of the store without the Gladstone. It would have been just like me to have bought it against all common sense. Instead, I walked into a soda shop next door to use the restroom, and then bought two banana Moon Pies because restrooms were for customers only.

When I got in the car, I decided to fuel up, but the only station in Lynnville had nothing but ethanol-free fuel, so I drove a couple of miles in the wrong direction and filled up in Waco, Tennessee, on the other side of the pump from an old codger who kept spitting and cursing the president.

Headed back toward the interstate, I marveled at the landscape. The light was odd under an overcast sky, and sweeping fields, grazing cattle, and dilapidated barns glowed against a backdrop of green rises I mistook for the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. On the way back up the interstate toward Franklin, I realized I might understand Jack’s peregrinations after all. If his road trips were anything like this, they were surely more entertaining than sitting at home. He, too, appreciated fine leather goods. I’m sorry he never stumbled over Col. Littleton’s empire.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.