Oops, I did it again

I try to keep my impulses in check. If I have a bag of candy, I’m going to eat it all. So I don’t keep it in the house. If I made myself keep eating until I got sick, it might cure that impulse. As a teenager, I drank a whole bottle of rum along with Hawaiian Punch, and wound up in the hospital. I haven’t touched either since, and pretty much leave alcohol alone except for the occasional social drink.

If my impulse shows, it’s in my approach to personal transportation. Many people buy cars with their head. I do it with my heart. There was nothing wrong with the car I had; I had just become enamored with this other one. Many people keep a car a decade or more, and it’s a good bet that they did their homework before the purchase and bought something that would be economical and mechanically sound, because they plan to get as much value from it as possible. I wish I could be more that way. I change vehicles like socks, and if there is a reason for the change, it’s usually something dumb. When the speakers start to sound scratchy, it’s time to go car-shopping.

There are things I like about this car. It’s bigger. It’s heavier. It has more power. It will nudge me back into my lane if I drift over. It will tell me if something is in my blind spot. I don’t have to remember to lock it up; it will watch me walk away and lock itself if it decides I’m not coming right back.

I’ve yet to find something I dislike, but if history is any indication, I’ll come up with some rationalization to get something completely different in about three years or so. Or not. When you’re prone to impulsive behavior, every day is a new adventure.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.